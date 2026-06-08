ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Constable Found Dead Inside Car On NH-9 In Haryana's Rohtak

Rohtak: The body of a Delhi Police constable on Monday was found inside a car parked along National Highway-9 near Kanak Dhaba in Sampla in Rohtak district. The deceased was identified as Sudhir, a resident of Asauda village, who was serving as a constable with the Delhi Police.

According to police, passersby noticed a car parked on the roadside and saw a man sitting motionless inside. When there was no movement for a long period, they called the police. A team from Sampla Police Station inspected the vehicle and during the search, officers found the occupant dead inside the car. The body was later identified as that of Sudhir.

Police have taken the body into custody and initiated legal proceedings. The body has been sent to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, for a post-mortem examination.