Delhi Police Constable Found Dead Inside Car On NH-9 In Haryana's Rohtak
According to police, passersby noticed a car parked on the roadside and saw a man sitting motionless inside.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 9:58 PM IST
Rohtak: The body of a Delhi Police constable on Monday was found inside a car parked along National Highway-9 near Kanak Dhaba in Sampla in Rohtak district. The deceased was identified as Sudhir, a resident of Asauda village, who was serving as a constable with the Delhi Police.
According to police, passersby noticed a car parked on the roadside and saw a man sitting motionless inside. When there was no movement for a long period, they called the police. A team from Sampla Police Station inspected the vehicle and during the search, officers found the occupant dead inside the car. The body was later identified as that of Sudhir.
Police have taken the body into custody and initiated legal proceedings. The body has been sent to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, for a post-mortem examination.
Investigating officer Vinod Kumar of Sampla Police Station said preliminary findings suggest that the constable may have died due to suffocation. However, he said the exact cause of death will only be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received.
"Initial investigation indicates the possibility of death due to suffocation. The actual cause will be known only after the post-mortem examination. We are investigating the case from all angles," Kumar said.
Police said Sudhir was posted at Adarsh Nagar Police Station in Delhi. Further investigation is underway.
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