Delhi Police Constable Dies After Being Hit By Bullet During Celebratory Firing In Haryana's Hansi
Amarjeet, 35, had come to attend a 'jalwa pujan' ceremony organised in the village by a family to celebrate the birth of a boy.
By PTI
Published : September 26, 2026 at 12:05 AM IST|
Updated : September 26, 2026 at 12:45 AM IST
Chandigarh: A Delhi Police constable died of a bullet wound sustained during alleged celebratory firing at a function in Haryana's Hansi, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Wednesday evening at Singhwa Khas village, Baas station house officer Jai Singh told PTI over the phone.
He said the constable -- identified as Amarjeet, aged around 35 -- had come to attend a 'jalwa pujan' ceremony organised in the village by a family to celebrate the birth of a boy. The family had invited several guests to attend the event, and Amarjeet was one of them.
During the event, when music was playing, two people, including a Haryana Police personnel, allegedly indulged in celebratory firing. Celebratory firing is punishable under law. The SHO said an investigation is underway to ascertain who fired the shot which struck Amarjeet in the leg, resulting in excessive bleeding.
Amarjeet hails from Safidon in Jind district, he said. "Two people indulged in celebratory firing at the event. One of them is a Haryana Police personnel posted in Bhiwani," he said.
The Delhi Police constable was first rushed to a hospital in Bhiwani and then referred to Hisar, where he died on Thursday, the SHO said, adding that excessive blood loss is suspected to be the cause of death.
A case has been registered under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under provisions of the Arms Act on the complaint of Amarjeet's wife, which names the two persons engaging in celebratory firing, the SHO said.
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