ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Constable Dies After Being Hit By Bullet During Celebratory Firing In Haryana's Hansi

Chandigarh: A Delhi Police constable died of a bullet wound sustained during alleged celebratory firing at a function in Haryana's Hansi, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Wednesday evening at Singhwa Khas village, Baas station house officer Jai Singh told PTI over the phone.

He said the constable -- identified as Amarjeet, aged around 35 -- had come to attend a 'jalwa pujan' ceremony organised in the village by a family to celebrate the birth of a boy. The family had invited several guests to attend the event, and Amarjeet was one of them.

During the event, when music was playing, two people, including a Haryana Police personnel, allegedly indulged in celebratory firing. Celebratory firing is punishable under law. The SHO said an investigation is underway to ascertain who fired the shot which struck Amarjeet in the leg, resulting in excessive bleeding.