ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Cop Who Shot Wife Dead On Her Birthday Dies By Suicide

New Delhi: A Delhi Police constable, who had been absconding after allegedly shooting his wife dead in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, died by suicide on Tuesday evening.

A police official said the constable allegedly shot himself with his service revolver. His body was recovered from a parking area near the Mayur Vihar-Noida Link Road. Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and launched a detailed investigation into the case.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajeev Kumar, constable Manish Bhati left home with his wife, Priyanka, on Sunday night to celebrate her birthday. During the ride, the couple allegedly got into an argument. Investigators said Bhati stopped the scooter near Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and allegedly shot Priyanka twice before fleeing the spot.

Passersby rushed the injured woman to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Following the incident, Priyanka's family accused Bhati and his relatives of dowry harassment. Her father, Ajit Singh, alleged that despite receiving substantial dowry, including nearly Rs 15 lakh in cash at the time of the marriage, Bhati and his family continued to demand a luxury car.

"They kept harassing my daughter because we could not fulfil their demand for a luxury car," Ajit Singh alleged.

Police said the allegations of dowry harassment are also being examined as part of the investigation.