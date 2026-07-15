Delhi Cop Who Shot Wife Dead On Her Birthday Dies By Suicide
The absconding Delhi Police constable accused of murdering his wife was found dead in a parking area near Mayur Vihar-Noida Link Road.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi Police constable, who had been absconding after allegedly shooting his wife dead in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, died by suicide on Tuesday evening.
A police official said the constable allegedly shot himself with his service revolver. His body was recovered from a parking area near the Mayur Vihar-Noida Link Road. Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and launched a detailed investigation into the case.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajeev Kumar, constable Manish Bhati left home with his wife, Priyanka, on Sunday night to celebrate her birthday. During the ride, the couple allegedly got into an argument. Investigators said Bhati stopped the scooter near Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and allegedly shot Priyanka twice before fleeing the spot.
Passersby rushed the injured woman to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Following the incident, Priyanka's family accused Bhati and his relatives of dowry harassment. Her father, Ajit Singh, alleged that despite receiving substantial dowry, including nearly Rs 15 lakh in cash at the time of the marriage, Bhati and his family continued to demand a luxury car.
"They kept harassing my daughter because we could not fulfil their demand for a luxury car," Ajit Singh alleged.
Police said the allegations of dowry harassment are also being examined as part of the investigation.
Accused Had Been Absconding
Bhati, a 2022-batch Delhi Police constable posted with the Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS), had been on the run since the alleged murder. Multiple police teams had conducted raids across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and parts of Haryana while scanning CCTV footage to trace him.
According to DCP Rajeev Kumar, around 6 pm on Tuesday, police received information that a man had shot himself in a parking area near the Mayur Vihar-Noida Link Road, behind a hotel.
A police team reached the spot and identified the deceased as Manish. His service revolver was found lying beside the body. Preliminary investigation suggests Bhati died by suicide.
Police are also investigating how he continued to possess his service revolver while absconding and where he had been hiding since the alleged murder. A crime team and forensic experts examined the scene, and further investigation is underway.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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