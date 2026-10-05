ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Busts Inter-State Heroin Smuggling Network, Seizes Contraband Worth Rs 50 Crore

New Delhi: Delhi Police busted an inter-state heroin smuggling network and an illegal manufacturing unit operating from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

Police seized 7.076 kg of heroin, around 3.3 kg of raw material, Rs 3 lakh in cash and two luxury cars used for smuggling the narcotics. The value of the recovered heroin in the international market is estimated to be around Rs 50 crore.

Delhi Police's Northern Range Joint CP Vijay Singh said on Monday that the Special Staff Team of Rohini district, under the leadership of inspector Sandeep Godara and under the supervision of ACP Ajmer Singh, busted the major syndicate under the Drug Free India campaign. A total of four accused, including the kingpin and the factory owner, have been arrested in the case, he said.

Singh said several special staff teams including SI Rajkumar, ASI Harjeet, head constables Vinod, Vikas, Mandeep, Rajiv, Vishal, and constables Kuldeep and Ajay were deployed to root out the illegal sale and smuggling of drugs in Rohini district. On September 16, one of the teams received a tip-off about the supply of drugs in Begumpur area.

"The police team laid a trap in Sector 32, Begumpur, and arrested Laxman Hooda (58), a resident of Rohtak, Haryana. Around 300 grams of heroin and Rs 3 lakh in cash were recovered from his car. A case was registered under the NDPS Act at the Begumpur police station," he said.