Delhi Police Busts Inter-State Heroin Smuggling Network, Seizes Contraband Worth Rs 50 Crore
Four accused, including the kingpin and the owner of a factory where heroin was produced were arrested, said Northern Range Joint CP Vijay Singh.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police busted an inter-state heroin smuggling network and an illegal manufacturing unit operating from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh.
Police seized 7.076 kg of heroin, around 3.3 kg of raw material, Rs 3 lakh in cash and two luxury cars used for smuggling the narcotics. The value of the recovered heroin in the international market is estimated to be around Rs 50 crore.
Delhi Police's Northern Range Joint CP Vijay Singh said on Monday that the Special Staff Team of Rohini district, under the leadership of inspector Sandeep Godara and under the supervision of ACP Ajmer Singh, busted the major syndicate under the Drug Free India campaign. A total of four accused, including the kingpin and the factory owner, have been arrested in the case, he said.
Singh said several special staff teams including SI Rajkumar, ASI Harjeet, head constables Vinod, Vikas, Mandeep, Rajiv, Vishal, and constables Kuldeep and Ajay were deployed to root out the illegal sale and smuggling of drugs in Rohini district. On September 16, one of the teams received a tip-off about the supply of drugs in Begumpur area.
"The police team laid a trap in Sector 32, Begumpur, and arrested Laxman Hooda (58), a resident of Rohtak, Haryana. Around 300 grams of heroin and Rs 3 lakh in cash were recovered from his car. A case was registered under the NDPS Act at the Begumpur police station," he said.
♦️माननीय गृह मंत्री श्री @AmitShah जी की नशे के विरुद्ध "जीरो टॉलरेंस नीति" के अनुरूप दिल्ली पुलिस का नशे के ख़िलाफ़ सख़्त एक्शन निरंतर जारी। ♦️@dcprohinidelhi की टीम ने 4 ड्रग तस्करों को किया गिरफ्तार। ♦️तकरीबन ₹50 करोड़ मूल्य की 7.076 किलो हेरोइन, हेरोइन बनाने के लिए इस्तेमाल कच्चा माल व 2 लग्ज़री कार बरामद। @LtGovDelhi #DPUpdates #HelloPoliceStation— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 5, 2026
On September 17, during investigation, police arrested Hooda's main supplier, Anil alias Bhola (51), a resident of Raghubir Nagar, Delhi, from Sonipat, Haryana. around 501 grams of heroin was recovered from his car. DCP, Dwarka Shashank Jaiswal stated Anil is a notorious criminal and has 12 cases registered against him. He was arrested in an NDPS case at the Bhalswa Dairy police station, but escaped after being granted interim bail in 2025.
Based on technical surveillance and human intelligence, a team of the special staff of Uttar Pradesh police raided a premises in Sita Colony, Jankipuram, Lucknow. During the raid, Bablu (35) was arrested from the spot. In addition to 6.275 kilograms of prepared heroin, chemicals and equipment used in manufacturing the contraband were seized from the spot. Along with the chemicals, gas cylinders, mixer grinders, utensils, electronic scales, and polythene were also recovered.
Following the information provided by Bablu, the police team tracked down Rukhsar Ali, alias Raju, the owner and main supplier of the manufacturing unit. After an intense pursuit of approximately 120 kilometres, Rukhsar was arrested from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.
Jaiswal said Rukhsar already has three cases registered against her under the NDPS Act. He said the network's links extend from Delhi-NCR to Uttar Pradesh. Police are now conducting further investigations to identify the syndicate's entire supply chain, financial transactions, raw material procurement, and other associates, he added.
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