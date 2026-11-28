ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Busts Illegal Arms Supply Racket; Two Held, Three Foreign-Made Weapons Seized

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday said it has busted an interstate arms supply racket and arrested two men, recovering two sophisticated foreign-made pistols and a revolver. The accused have been identified as Sushant Sindhu alias Sonu (22) and Shubham (21).

Sushant was apprehended on November 12 from the parking area of a mall near Dwarka Sector 14 metro station. Two firearms, including a pistol and a revolver, were recovered from his bag.