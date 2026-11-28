Delhi Police Busts Illegal Arms Supply Racket; Two Held, Three Foreign-Made Weapons Seized
The accused have been identified as Sushant Sindhu alias Sonu (22) and Shubham (21).
By PTI
Published : November 28, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday said it has busted an interstate arms supply racket and arrested two men, recovering two sophisticated foreign-made pistols and a revolver. The accused have been identified as Sushant Sindhu alias Sonu (22) and Shubham (21).
Sushant was apprehended on November 12 from the parking area of a mall near Dwarka Sector 14 metro station. Two firearms, including a pistol and a revolver, were recovered from his bag.
During interrogation, he disclosed that he had sold another pistol to Shubham, who was subsequently arrested from Dichaun Kalan village. Shubham allegedly procured the weapon for celebratory firing at his brother's upcoming wedding, police said. Sushant allegedly entered the illegal arms trade to earn easy money and procured the weapons from a supplier in Uttar Pradesh.
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