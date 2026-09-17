ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Busts Rs 12.84 Crore Cyber Fraud Syndicate, Arrests 5, Including Bank Relationship Manager

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell's Special Unit, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), has busted a major interstate and international cybercrime syndicate.

Police have arrested five accused in connection with a digital fraud involving Rs 12,84,09,997 (approximately Rs 12.84 crore) from a non-banking finance company's corporate bank account.

Among those arrested is a bank relationship manager who allegedly helped the fraudsters open fake and dummy accounts. The initial police investigation has revealed that the network's links extend to a Chinese syndicate through Telegram and to Dubai. A major portion of the defrauded money has already been converted into cryptocurrency and sent abroad.

317 Unauthorised Transactions Carried Out Without Company Knowledge

The case came to light after the company was alerted through a private bank's system that unauthorised withdrawals were being made from its corporate account without any consent, instruction or knowledge of the management.

The syndicate allegedly transferred a total of Rs 12.84 crore through 317 digital transactions into 34 primary bank accounts across the country. Following a complaint by the company's authorised legal representative, Delhi Police registered a case at the Special Cell police station on August 21, 2026, and began an investigation.

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