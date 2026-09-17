Delhi Police Busts Rs 12.84 Crore Cyber Fraud Syndicate, Arrests 5, Including Bank Relationship Manager
The investigation traces the stolen funds through multiple bank accounts, cryptocurrency transfers, and Telegram contacts linked to suspects operating in India and abroad.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 11:34 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell's Special Unit, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), has busted a major interstate and international cybercrime syndicate.
Police have arrested five accused in connection with a digital fraud involving Rs 12,84,09,997 (approximately Rs 12.84 crore) from a non-banking finance company's corporate bank account.
Among those arrested is a bank relationship manager who allegedly helped the fraudsters open fake and dummy accounts. The initial police investigation has revealed that the network's links extend to a Chinese syndicate through Telegram and to Dubai. A major portion of the defrauded money has already been converted into cryptocurrency and sent abroad.
317 Unauthorised Transactions Carried Out Without Company Knowledge
The case came to light after the company was alerted through a private bank's system that unauthorised withdrawals were being made from its corporate account without any consent, instruction or knowledge of the management.
The syndicate allegedly transferred a total of Rs 12.84 crore through 317 digital transactions into 34 primary bank accounts across the country. Following a complaint by the company's authorised legal representative, Delhi Police registered a case at the Special Cell police station on August 21, 2026, and began an investigation.
Rs 1.7 Crore Frozen, Raids Conducted Across Country
Given the seriousness of the case, a special team was formed under the supervision of DCP (IFSO) Gaurav Tyagi and ACP Prem Chandra Khanduri. The team comprised Sub-Inspector Ankit, Head Constables Suresh, Rajesh and Karmveer, and Constable Rohit.
The team immediately analysed technical surveillance inputs, bank accounts and call detail records of mobile numbers linked to the accounts. Through swift technical action, police blocked/froze Rs 1.7 crore of the defrauded amount in various accounts, securing the funds.
The police team subsequently conducted raids at different locations across the country and arrested five accused.
Details Of The Arrested Accused
- Abhay Kumar Solanki (Resident of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh): Rs 60,000 was credited to his account, which he allegedly withdrew immediately through an ATM.
- Lovely (26, Resident Of Kurukshetra, Haryana): Lovely is the account holder of a firm named "Property Gallery" with Central Bank of India, Manesar. The account received Rs 80 lakh of the defrauded money. Police said Lovely opened the account at the instigation of Satish, a resident of Cheeka, Kaithal, who is currently absconding.
- Naman Kumar (Resident of Mansarovar, Jaipur, Rajasthan): Naman is the account holder of "Infirmity Services" with Yes Bank, Jaipur, where Rs 40 lakh was received. Around Rs 70 lakh was also credited to his IndusInd Bank account. The account was linked to 43 complaints registered on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) across the country. Police said the accused accommodated Naman at Hotel Nirvana Residency in Krishna Nagar, Delhi. An APK file was installed on his phone, and his bank accounts were operated through it.
- Harman (24, Resident Of Bikaner, Rajasthan): Harman was in direct contact on Telegram with Chinese cyber gangs and Rajasthan resident Devendra Singh Chauhan. He allegedly operated Naman's bank accounts on commission. Harman allegedly received a commission of Rs 1.5 lakh from Devendra, who converted the defrauded money into cryptocurrency and sent it to fraudsters based abroad.
- Vikas (30, Resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan): Vikas worked as a relationship manager at RBL Bank in Jaipur. Police said he facilitated institutional collusion by helping accused Naman open accounts with Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank and introducing him to Harman, who allegedly acted as an account facilitator.
DCP (IFSO) Gaurav Tyagi said the crime was extremely serious, organised and interstate in nature and involved sophisticated cyber techniques and money laundering.
Police said they have identified other key accused linked to the syndicate, based in Dubai and other parts of India, and expect to arrest them soon.
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