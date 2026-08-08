ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Bust Exam Cheating Gang, Mastermind A Government Employee

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has busted a major racket facilitating high-tech cheating during the recruitment examination for Lower Division Clerk (LDC) posts at the Central Sanskrit University. A total of seven accused, including the gang's mastermind, have been arrested.

The mastermind behind this high-tech cheating syndicate is a government fireman posted in Chandigarh, who had been running this illegal operation since 2022.

Revealing details of the case, Hareshwar V Swami, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West District), stated that on July 26, the police received a complaint regarding irregularities during the LDC examination held at the Central Sanskrit University. More than 200 candidates were vying for just six vacant posts.

Due to vigilant monitoring during the exam, two candidates were caught red-handed cheating at the centre. Subsequently, based on a complaint from the university administration, a case was registered at the local police station under relevant sections, and an investigation was immediately launched.

Given the seriousness of the matter, a special police team was constituted under the supervision of the ACP (Rajouri Garden). Relying on technical surveillance and ground-level intelligence, the police laid a trap and apprehended the seven accused one by one. Expanding the scope of the investigation, the police traced the main conspirator and successfully arrested the gang's ringleader, 'Sonu', from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana.

Modus Operandi Of Cheating Network