Delhi Police Bust Exam Cheating Gang, Mastermind A Government Employee
Delhi Police busted the gang during the examination for Lower Division Clerks at Central Sanskrit University. The mastermind turned out to be a Chandigarh fireman.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has busted a major racket facilitating high-tech cheating during the recruitment examination for Lower Division Clerk (LDC) posts at the Central Sanskrit University. A total of seven accused, including the gang's mastermind, have been arrested.
The mastermind behind this high-tech cheating syndicate is a government fireman posted in Chandigarh, who had been running this illegal operation since 2022.
Revealing details of the case, Hareshwar V Swami, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West District), stated that on July 26, the police received a complaint regarding irregularities during the LDC examination held at the Central Sanskrit University. More than 200 candidates were vying for just six vacant posts.
Due to vigilant monitoring during the exam, two candidates were caught red-handed cheating at the centre. Subsequently, based on a complaint from the university administration, a case was registered at the local police station under relevant sections, and an investigation was immediately launched.
Given the seriousness of the matter, a special police team was constituted under the supervision of the ACP (Rajouri Garden). Relying on technical surveillance and ground-level intelligence, the police laid a trap and apprehended the seven accused one by one. Expanding the scope of the investigation, the police traced the main conspirator and successfully arrested the gang's ringleader, 'Sonu', from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana.
Modus Operandi Of Cheating Network
Police interrogation revealed that the mastermind, Sonu, had devised a highly sophisticated and cunning method to facilitate cheating. He would provide customised electronic devices to candidates before the exam began. Through these covert devices, the question paper would be scanned and transmitted out of the exam hall to the mastermind.
Subsequently, the gang stationed outside would solve the questions and transmit the answers to the candidates via nano-earbuds concealed within their ears. These earbuds were connected to small GSM-based devices and SIM cards, significantly minimizing the risk of detection.
The police investigation revealed that the arrested prime accused, Sonu, is himself a government employee. He has been serving as a fireman in Chandigarh since 2022. Despite holding a government job, he was involved in this illegal and criminal activity, exploiting the desperation of unemployed youths to swindle them.
The gang offered its services at exorbitant rates. According to the police, Sonu charged a hefty sum ranging between Rs 10-12 lakh per candidate in exchange for ensuring they passed the exam and secured a government job. The police are now trying to ascertain how many candidates the gang has helped pass using this method and who else is involved in the syndicate.
Adopting a tough stance on the matter, the Delhi Police have registered a case under Sections 10 and 11 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Police officials state that those who compromise the integrity and sanctity of the examination will not be spared at any cost. Further intensive investigation into the case is underway, and more arrests are likely to follow soon.
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