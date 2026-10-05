Delhi Police Bust Two Fake Job Call Centres, Four Women Among 11 Arrested
Delhi Police busted two fake call centres operating from the same building, arresting 11 people for allegedly cheating unemployed youth with fraudulent job offers.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police claimed to have busted two fake job placement call centres in the national capital, arresting 11 people who allegedly defrauded unemployed youths by charging fake registration and processing fees under the pretext of providing employment.
Officials said the two illegal call centres were running from the same building near the Shadipur Metro Station in West Delhi. “Following an intelligence tip-off on Saturday, a joint team from the Ranjit Nagar Police Station, Cyber Police Station and Special Staff raided the Lal Ratan Building and unearthed the job scam,” they said.
Central District Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said technical analysis and field verification at the call centres confirmed that a high volume of job-related solicitation calls originated from the suspected location. “We found the suspects harvested job seeker contact details from mainstream online recruitment platforms. Posing as human resource representatives, the callers pitched lucrative job offers and demanded ‘package fees’ ranging from Rs 1,200 to Rs 3,500 for registration,” he said.
Singh claimed that the operators would maintain communication with candidates for a few days to avoid suspicion before cutting off all contact without providing employment.
Six people were arrested at the first centre. They include Arpit (38), Ashok (36) and four women aged between 27 and 29 from various New Delhi neighbourhoods.
In a simultaneous raid at the second centre, five male operators were found working in calling cubicles. The suspects were Asim (32), Sandeep (29), Gaurav Malik (34), Gyan Singh (32) and Rohit (34).
“They were arrested after failing to produce any valid corporate authorisation or placement agreements,” said an officer. “An inspection of their computer systems revealed the use of Xlite VoIP calling software alongside extensive databases of job seekers,” he added.
Police also seized multiple desktop computers, mobile phones, integrated systems, call logs, and digital payment records linking the operators to suspicious financial transactions.
A formal criminal case has been registered in the matter at the Ranjit Nagar Police Station. “We are conducting forensic analyses on the seized electronic devices to track the source of the leaked applicant data and identify the primary bank accounts used to launder the fraudulent fees,” said DCP Singh.
He added that efforts are underway to track down the property owners and key kingpins orchestrating the wider network.
Following the bust, the Delhi Police issued a public advisory warning job seekers to remain vigilant against unsolicited telemarketers demanding upfront placement fees.
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