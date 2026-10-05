ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Bust Two Fake Job Call Centres, Four Women Among 11 Arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police claimed to have busted two fake job placement call centres in the national capital, arresting 11 people who allegedly defrauded unemployed youths by charging fake registration and processing fees under the pretext of providing employment.

Officials said the two illegal call centres were running from the same building near the Shadipur Metro Station in West Delhi. “Following an intelligence tip-off on Saturday, a joint team from the Ranjit Nagar Police Station, Cyber Police Station and Special Staff raided the Lal Ratan Building and unearthed the job scam,” they said.

​Central District Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said technical analysis and field verification at the call centres confirmed that a high volume of job-related solicitation calls originated from the suspected location. “We found the suspects harvested job seeker contact details from mainstream online recruitment platforms. Posing as human resource representatives, the callers pitched lucrative job offers and demanded ‘package fees’ ranging from Rs 1,200 to Rs 3,500 for registration,” he said.

Singh claimed that the operators would maintain communication with candidates for a few days to avoid suspicion before cutting off all contact without providing employment.

Six people were arrested at the first centre. They include Arpit (38), Ashok (36) and four women aged between 27 and 29 from various New Delhi neighbourhoods.

In a simultaneous raid at the second centre, five male operators were found working in calling cubicles. The suspects were Asim (32), Sandeep (29), Gaurav Malik (34), Gyan Singh (32) and Rohit (34).