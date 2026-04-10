Delhi Police Bust Pakistan-Linked Espionage-Terror Module, 11 Arrested
The accused had installed CCTV cameras near sensitive defence establishments to broadcast live feeds to Pakistani handlers.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Friday dismantled a major terror module, effectively neutralising a spying network allegedly linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).
In a crackdown launched across several locations in Delhi and Punjab, 11 people were arrested. This apart, nine CCTV cameras, which were installed by the accused in the vicinity of sensitive defence establishments, have been removed, police said.
Pramod Kushwaha, Additional CP of the Delhi Police Special Cell, said that three key facets of this entire module have come to light. The first involves espionage conducted in sensitive areas using solar-powered CCTV cameras. The second entails the cross-border smuggling of weapons, and the third involves a conspiracy to carry out grenade attacks at various locations, he said.
The ACP said that the investigation revealed these cameras had been installed at Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Patiala, Moga, Ambala, Kathua, Bikaner and Alwar. All these cameras were SIM-card based, and their live feeds were being transmitted directly to Pakistan handlers, police said. The objective was to gather intelligence regarding sensitive movements and security-related activities, he added.
The Special Cell has also recovered four pistols and ammunition, including three foreign-made PX5 pistols. These weapons were smuggled into India across the border. Several SIM cards and mobile phones were seized.
Investigators have revealed that the majority of the accused involved in this network hail from Punjab, while a few are residents of Delhi. The accused from Delhi were primarily involved in the receipt and distribution of weapons. Atul Rathi, a resident of Rohini, who holds an MBA degree from New Zealand, played a pivotal role within this network, police said.
According to the police, the most alarming aspect of this module is the method employed for recruiting youngsters. Unemployed or partially employed youths were lured into joining this network with the promise of a payment ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per camera installed. In many instances, the accused were well aware that they were engaging in illicit activities but lured by the promise of easy money, they joined the network, police added.
The inquiry revealed that the network's modus operandi was highly clandestine. To ensure that no member had information about another, they had employed a technique such as "dead drops", where two agents exchange information or materials without direct personal contact.
"The accused had also commissioned videography of several sensitive establishments to gather intelligence regarding security arrangements. Based on this intelligence, plans were hatched to carry out grenade attacks at specific locations but these plots were successfully thwarted in the nick of time," said Kushwaha.
Investigations have revealed that the entire network was being funded through the sale of weapons and drug trafficking. These funds were utilised for the procurement and installation of CCTV cameras.
According to the Delhi Police, these activities were ongoing for the last two to three months. Much like the module previously busted in Ghaziabad, this network, too, was being actively controlled by Pakistani handlers. Currently, the auditing of CCTV cameras across the country has been expedited to ensure that any such conspiracy can be detected and neutralised on time.
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