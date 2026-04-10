ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Bust Pakistan-Linked Espionage-Terror Module, 11 Arrested

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Friday dismantled a major terror module, effectively neutralising a spying network allegedly linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

In a crackdown launched across several locations in Delhi and Punjab, 11 people were arrested. This apart, nine CCTV cameras, which were installed by the accused in the vicinity of sensitive defence establishments, have been removed, police said.

Pramod Kushwaha, Additional CP of the Delhi Police Special Cell, said that three key facets of this entire module have come to light. The first involves espionage conducted in sensitive areas using solar-powered CCTV cameras. The second entails the cross-border smuggling of weapons, and the third involves a conspiracy to carry out grenade attacks at various locations, he said.

The ACP said that the investigation revealed these cameras had been installed at Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Patiala, Moga, Ambala, Kathua, Bikaner and Alwar. All these cameras were SIM-card based, and their live feeds were being transmitted directly to Pakistan handlers, police said. The objective was to gather intelligence regarding sensitive movements and security-related activities, he added.

The Special Cell has also recovered four pistols and ammunition, including three foreign-made PX5 pistols. These weapons were smuggled into India across the border. Several SIM cards and mobile phones were seized.

Investigators have revealed that the majority of the accused involved in this network hail from Punjab, while a few are residents of Delhi. The accused from Delhi were primarily involved in the receipt and distribution of weapons. Atul Rathi, a resident of Rohini, who holds an MBA degree from New Zealand, played a pivotal role within this network, police said.