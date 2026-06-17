Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Terror Module, 5 More Arrested
Accused were plotting to target police personnel and security installations in Delhi-NCR region under instructions of Pakistani handler Shahzad Bhatti, reports ETV Bharat's Monib Khan.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 7:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested five more persons associated with an eight-member inter-state terror module allegedly backed by Pakistan-based ISI handler Shahzad Bhatti. Three others associated with the network were nabbed earlier.
According to the police, the accused had been actively plotting to target police personnel and security installations in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states.
According to the Special Cell, the operation was conducted by NDR teams led by inspectors Sunil Rajain and Dheeraj, under the supervision of ACP/NDR Vivek Kumar Tyagi. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections and further investigation is underway, police said.
Investigations revealed that the module was not only involved in arms smuggling and plotting targeted killings but was also promoting an alleged organisation named 'Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH)' in Delhi-NCR. Police suspect, acting on instructions from Pakistan-based handlers, the network was planning to target the police force and spread terror through the display of posters and graffiti.
DCP Praveen Kumar Tripathi said that those arrested have been identified as Sohail, Sonu Meena, Sachin Kumar Meena, Mohammad Kaif, and Mohammad Rihan.
According to the police, Sohail (26), a resident of Ballabhgarh in Faridabad, was in contact with Pakistani Bhatti and was receiving instructions via encrypted apps, to create graffiti in support of TTH in Delhi and Faridabad and subsequently send those videos. It has been revealed that Sohail was paid Rs 5000 for this task. The police noted that he has a history of involvement in criminal cases.
The second accused, Sonu Meena (30), is a resident of Delhi's Ghitorni area. Three pistols and live cartridges were recovered from his possession. The investigation has revealed that he was involved in procuring weapons and providing financial assistance to other members of the module. He had also transferred Rs 5,000 to Sohail, police said.
Sachin Kumar Meena (20) from Rajasthan's Dausa district has been identified as an associate of Sonu Meena, and two pistols along with live cartridges were also recovered from his possession.
The fourth accused, Mohammad Kaif (21), was arrested from Nuh in Haryana. Police said he was in contact with a Pakistan-based network and was receiving instructions to conduct reconnaissance of police stations, attack police personnel, and recruit youths.
The fifth accused, Mohammad Rihan (20), is a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Police investigations indicate he was in touch with Pakistani handlers such as Abid Jatt and Mohsin. He put up posters in Meerut and was involved in a plot to attack police personnel. It has also come to light that he was lured with a promise of Rs 3 lakh for this task, police said.
According to the Special Cell, the network's objective was not merely to spread terror but to create an atmosphere of fear by targeting police and security agencies. The accused were in contact via encrypted channels and were running propaganda campaigns through social media and posters.
Previously, three other accused linked to this module, Soyab, Anmol Rai (alias Anu) and Ravi Kashyap, was arrested. According to the police, all of them were involved in a conspiracy to target police personnel using weapons and threatening videos.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi Police Special Cell busted a major international terror-criminal network operating with the backing of Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, and arrested seven operatives. Investigation revealed that this module was operating at the behest of Pakistani gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti and his associate, Ajmal Gujjar. The gang's network extended across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, and was being used for the smuggling of illegal weapons, ammunition, and narcotics.
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