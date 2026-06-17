ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Terror Module, 5 More Arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested five more persons associated with an eight-member inter-state terror module allegedly backed by Pakistan-based ISI handler Shahzad Bhatti. Three others associated with the network were nabbed earlier.

According to the police, the accused had been actively plotting to target police personnel and security installations in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states.

According to the Special Cell, the operation was conducted by NDR teams led by inspectors Sunil Rajain and Dheeraj, under the supervision of ACP/NDR Vivek Kumar Tyagi. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections and further investigation is underway, police said.

Investigations revealed that the module was not only involved in arms smuggling and plotting targeted killings but was also promoting an alleged organisation named 'Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH)' in Delhi-NCR. Police suspect, acting on instructions from Pakistan-based handlers, the network was planning to target the police force and spread terror through the display of posters and graffiti.

DCP Praveen Kumar Tripathi said that those arrested have been identified as Sohail, Sonu Meena, Sachin Kumar Meena, Mohammad Kaif, and Mohammad Rihan.

According to the police, Sohail (26), a resident of Ballabhgarh in Faridabad, was in contact with Pakistani Bhatti and was receiving instructions via encrypted apps, to create graffiti in support of TTH in Delhi and Faridabad and subsequently send those videos. It has been revealed that Sohail was paid Rs 5000 for this task. The police noted that he has a history of involvement in criminal cases.

The second accused, Sonu Meena (30), is a resident of Delhi's Ghitorni area. Three pistols and live cartridges were recovered from his possession. The investigation has revealed that he was involved in procuring weapons and providing financial assistance to other members of the module. He had also transferred Rs 5,000 to Sohail, police said.