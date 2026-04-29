ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Bust Interstate Arms Smuggling Racket; Nine Held

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on the supply of illegal weapons, the Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday busted an interstate arms-smuggling syndicate active across North India.

Police said this network was being operated by absconding criminal Shahbaz Ansari and his uncle, Rehan Ansari. During a joint operation conducted across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the police arrested nine individuals and seized 23 sophisticated weapons along with 92 live cartridges from them.

Acting on technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, the East Range team of the Special Cell conducted raids at multiple locations as part of an operation that spanned nearly two weeks. The investigation revealed that this gang smuggled foreign-made weapons and supplied them to criminals operating in the Delhi-NCR region and Uttar Pradesh. The weapons were brought into India via the Nepal border and subsequently distributed through an organised network, said a police official.

"Between April 14 and 24, the police arrested Fardin, Wasim Malik, Wasik, Aman, Adil, Mohammad Ahmed, Rahil, Imran, and Vishal from various locations. Semi-automatic pistols, country-made pistols, shotguns, cartridges, magazines, and tools for weapon repair have been recovered from them. The investigation also revealed that the accused maintained contact with one another using encrypted messaging applications and operated within a highly organised hierarchical structure," the official said.