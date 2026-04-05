ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Bust Inter-State Fake Medicine Syndicate; Six Arrested

New Delhi: Busting a major inter-state syndicate dealing in counterfeit medicines, the cyber cell of Delhi Police arrested six people, an official said on Sunday.

Elaborating on the case, Crime Branch DCP Aditya Gautam said the gang had been manufacturing and supplying fake medicines for several years from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. "Following a tip-off, the cyber cell team conducted a raid on March 11 in Shahdara and arrested one Nikhil Arora with over 20,000 counterfeit medicine units, primarily comprising pain relievers and anti-inflammatory drugs. These medicines were being sold under the guise of treatments for diabetes, hypertension, and liver-related ailments," he added.

Based on information gathered during interrogation, the police arrested Nikhil's accomplices — Shivam Tyagi, Mayank Agarwal, and Mohit Sharma. "Mohit Sharma was arrested in Roorkee. Acting on information from him, the police proceeded to Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, where a large factory manufacturing counterfeit medicines was dismantled, and over 2,000 kg of raw materials were recovered from the site," Gautam added.

Gautam further revealed that the factory was equipped with modern machinery for manufacturing, packaging, and applying fake branding to the medicines. "The entire machinery has been seized. During the investigation, two other accused — Shahrukh and Rahul — were also arrested for facilitating the illicit trade by generating fake GST invoices. Thus, a total of six individuals have been arrested so far," the DCP told reporters at police headquarters.