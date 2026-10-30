ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Bust Fake Health Camp Racket; Two Arrested For Stealing Aadhaar Data To Activate 3,000 E-SIMs

New Delhi: A cybercrime racket has been busted by the Delhi Police in which two men allegedly organised fake health camps in rural areas to steal Aadhaar details and biometric data of unsuspecting villagers.

The accused allegedly used the stolen information to illegally activate more than 3,000 e-SIMs, which were subsequently used to carry out cyber fraud across the country.

According to the police investigation, the accused organised fake medical camps in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring regions, offering free blood pressure and blood sugar tests along with free or discounted medicines.

Villagers visiting these camps were asked to submit photocopies of their Aadhaar cards and other identity documents under the pretext of registration. They also collected biometric details, allegedly without their knowledge of how the sensitive information would be misused.

Police officials said the e-SIM cards activated using the stolen details were allegedly used in cybercrimes across the country, particularly digital arrest scams.

Investigators found links between the racket and more than 20 serious complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. The complaints involved cyber fraud amounting to Rs 2.64 crore.