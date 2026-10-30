Delhi Police Bust Fake Health Camp Racket; Two Arrested For Stealing Aadhaar Data To Activate 3,000 E-SIMs
Police recovered mobile phones and suspected SIM cards after tracing the accused through technical surveillance and evidence gathered during the investigation.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
New Delhi: A cybercrime racket has been busted by the Delhi Police in which two men allegedly organised fake health camps in rural areas to steal Aadhaar details and biometric data of unsuspecting villagers.
The accused allegedly used the stolen information to illegally activate more than 3,000 e-SIMs, which were subsequently used to carry out cyber fraud across the country.
According to the police investigation, the accused organised fake medical camps in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring regions, offering free blood pressure and blood sugar tests along with free or discounted medicines.
Villagers visiting these camps were asked to submit photocopies of their Aadhaar cards and other identity documents under the pretext of registration. They also collected biometric details, allegedly without their knowledge of how the sensitive information would be misused.
Police officials said the e-SIM cards activated using the stolen details were allegedly used in cybercrimes across the country, particularly digital arrest scams.
Investigators found links between the racket and more than 20 serious complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. The complaints involved cyber fraud amounting to Rs 2.64 crore.
Two Arrested From Mathura, Investigation Underway
Acting on technical surveillance and evidence, Delhi Police arrested the two accused from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Police also recovered several mobile phones and suspected SIM cards from their possession.
During preliminary questioning, investigators found that the accused frequently changed their mobile phones and numbers to hide their identities and evade law enforcement.
Police are now investigating whether other individuals based in different parts of the country or abroad were involved in the syndicate.
Following the arrests, the cybercrime unit has urged people to be cautious when sharing personal information at unfamiliar or suspicious medical camps. Citizens have also been advised to share their Aadhaar and biometric details only with authorised and verified institutions.
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