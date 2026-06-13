ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Bar AISA Delegation From Submitting Memorandum Over Exam Irregularities To NTA

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday barred the entry of an All India Students Association (AISA) delegation to the National Testing Agency (NTA) office to prevent it from submitting a memorandum over irregularities in the CUET-PG and NEET-UG examinations to the officials.

The student delegation was stopped right outside the NTA office and was prevented from meeting the officials. Heavy barricading prevented the entry of the protesters, who have demanded the scrapping of the NTA and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Nobil, a protesting student, said that the NTA should be answerable for exam irregularities. "There is clearly a scam in the CUET-PG exams. A large police force was deployed at the gate. Even though this organisation is entirely private and has no connection with the government, why is the government shielding it? Why are the irregularities not being investigated? They are constantly playing with the future of students. Today, we were stopped at the gate and not allowed to submit a memorandum to officials."