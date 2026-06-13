Delhi Police Bar AISA Delegation From Submitting Memorandum Over Exam Irregularities To NTA
The Delhi Police have stopped the entry of AISA delegation into the NTA office to bar them from submitting memorandum over exam irregularities to officials.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday barred the entry of an All India Students Association (AISA) delegation to the National Testing Agency (NTA) office to prevent it from submitting a memorandum over irregularities in the CUET-PG and NEET-UG examinations to the officials.
The student delegation was stopped right outside the NTA office and was prevented from meeting the officials. Heavy barricading prevented the entry of the protesters, who have demanded the scrapping of the NTA and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Nobil, a protesting student, said that the NTA should be answerable for exam irregularities. "There is clearly a scam in the CUET-PG exams. A large police force was deployed at the gate. Even though this organisation is entirely private and has no connection with the government, why is the government shielding it? Why are the irregularities not being investigated? They are constantly playing with the future of students. Today, we were stopped at the gate and not allowed to submit a memorandum to officials."
VIDEO | Delhi: The All India Students' Association (AISA) alleged irregularities in CUET-PG examinations, claiming that some exams were held beyond the official schedule without notification and raising concerns over normalisation and repeated question papers.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 13, 2026
(Source: Third… pic.twitter.com/MhymDVa8WD
The AISA has sought accountability over alleged paper leaks and score calculation errors. Nitish, a student, said that several irregularities regarding the CUET-PG exam have now come to the fore, and the exam answer sheets have been released even after a gap of nearly three months. "We observed that exams for some 11 papers were conducted in two shifts on March 28, 29, and 30. We had come to the NTA office today to submit a memorandum, but we were stopped at the gate. No notification regarding the exams appeared on the website. It is evident that the NTA has committed irregularities in the examination process, which is why they do not wish to meet us," added Nitish.
Ghulam Waris, another protestor, said that mismanagement in the examinations conducted by the NTA needs to be looked into. “We had arrived at the NTA office on behalf of AISA to submit a memorandum, but officials inside instructed the police that they did not wish to meet us. We believe that an agency that jeopardises the future of students should be scrapped. Students have alleged large-scale irregularities and paper leaks in the CUET-PG and NEET-UG examinations."
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