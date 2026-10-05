Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner, Accused Of Sexually Harassing Woman Journalist, Promoted
A senior police officer said the promotions are routine and the request for the same was sent way back
Published : October 5, 2026 at 9:55 PM IST
New Delhi: An assistant commissioner of Delhi Police, accused of sexually harassing a woman journalist during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar here, was promoted to the rank of additional deputy commissioner on Monday, along with 11 other officers.
A senior police officer said the promotions are routine and the request for the same was sent a long time back. Those who were promoted are Dr Vikas Sheokand, A Venkatesh, Gursewak Singh, Renu Lata, Vidushi Kaushik, Manu Himanshu, Sakaria Mihir Pravinbhai, Garima Tiwari, Vivek Bhagat, Ashish Kumar, Manish Ladla and Rohit Gupta.
Three women journalists had accused Delhi Police officers of sexual harassment during Saturday's (October 3) protest against the Election Commission (EC) at Jantar Mantar. The Delhi Police said it has received the complaints and forwarded them to Crime Branch for further inquiry.
On 03-10-26, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. New Delhi District has received their complaints and the same are transferred to Crime Branch for fair and impartial enquiry. @PTI_News @ANI #DPUpdates— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 4, 2026
On Sunday, Delhi Police on their official X handle said, during the October 3 protest in New Delhi area which sparked a "law and order situation", allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. "New Delhi District has received their complaints and the same are transferred to Crime Branch for fair and impartial enquiry."
Following the allegations, several independent journalists held a protest outside Parliament Street police station demanding FIR against the officers.
The Press Council of India had expressed "shock and dismay" over the police's treatment of journalists. "Behaviour of this kind cannot be normalised in a democracy. Journalists must be allowed to work freely, without fear, and document those who gather to raise various issues. That this is not being allowed even at the heart of the national capital does not bode well for the trajectory of media freedom in India," it said in a statement.
"The Delhi Police must immediately act on the female journalist's complaint and ensure that it gives media persons the space to do their jobs without having to face aggression and threats," it added.
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