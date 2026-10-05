ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner, Accused Of Sexually Harassing Woman Journalist, Promoted

New Delhi: An assistant commissioner of Delhi Police, accused of sexually harassing a woman journalist during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar here, was promoted to the rank of additional deputy commissioner on Monday, along with 11 other officers.

A senior police officer said the promotions are routine and the request for the same was sent a long time back. Those who were promoted are Dr Vikas Sheokand, A Venkatesh, Gursewak Singh, Renu Lata, Vidushi Kaushik, Manu Himanshu, Sakaria Mihir Pravinbhai, Garima Tiwari, Vivek Bhagat, Ashish Kumar, Manish Ladla and Rohit Gupta.

Three women journalists had accused Delhi Police officers of sexual harassment during Saturday's (October 3) protest against the Election Commission (EC) at Jantar Mantar. The Delhi Police said it has received the complaints and forwarded them to Crime Branch for further inquiry.

On Sunday, Delhi Police on their official X handle said, during the October 3 protest in New Delhi area which sparked a "law and order situation", allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. "New Delhi District has received their complaints and the same are transferred to Crime Branch for fair and impartial enquiry."