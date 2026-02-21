ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Arrests Six Bangladeshi Nationals From TN's Tiruppur For Posts In Support Of Terror Outfit

Tiruppur: Delhi Police arrested six Bangladeshi nationals from Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur for allegedly posting comments on social media in support of a Pakistan-backed terrorist organisation.

The Q Cell of Delhi Police, during probe into anti-terrorist activities, stumbled upon the posts on social media in support of the terrorist organisation backed by Pakistan. During investigation, it came to fore that the perpetrators were based in Tiruppur. A team of the Q Cell rushed to the town and conducted a joint probe with local police.

The team gathered human and machine intelligence and found that the accused were residing in Uthukuli, Palladam and Thirumuruganpoondi localities of Tiruppur. The team arrested two of the accused from Uthukuli, three from Palladam and one from Thirumuruganpoondi.