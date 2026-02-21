Delhi Police Arrests Six Bangladeshi Nationals From TN's Tiruppur For Posts In Support Of Terror Outfit
The accused worked at a textile firm and had procured fake Aadhaar cards and other documents.
Tiruppur: Delhi Police arrested six Bangladeshi nationals from Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur for allegedly posting comments on social media in support of a Pakistan-backed terrorist organisation.
The Q Cell of Delhi Police, during probe into anti-terrorist activities, stumbled upon the posts on social media in support of the terrorist organisation backed by Pakistan. During investigation, it came to fore that the perpetrators were based in Tiruppur. A team of the Q Cell rushed to the town and conducted a joint probe with local police.
The team gathered human and machine intelligence and found that the accused were residing in Uthukuli, Palladam and Thirumuruganpoondi localities of Tiruppur. The team arrested two of the accused from Uthukuli, three from Palladam and one from Thirumuruganpoondi.
The accused were taken to an undisclosed location and interrogated. An officer of the Q Cell said the accused admitted that they were Bangladeshi nationals and had been working at a textile firm in Tiruppur and had been posting comments on social media in support of a terrorist organization in Pakistan.
The officer said the accused had procured fake Aadhaar cards and other documents after they arrived in the city and started working at the textile factory. As many as eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards were seized from the accused, he said.
A few days back, Delhi Police had arrested a Bangladeshi national after he was accused of killing a Hindu police officer in the country. The man, identified as Mahdi Ahmed Reza Hasan, was deported by the immigration department.
