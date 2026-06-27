ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Arrests Two Operatives Of Gangster Goldy Dhillon

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested two alleged key operatives of a foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon and recovered firearms, ammunition and mobile phones from their possession, officials said on Saturday. The accused, Jatin Bhardwaj alias Nannu (28) and Sukhwinder Singh alias Bagga (28), are residents of Rajpura in Punjab.

The police said the duo was allegedly part of Goldy Dhillon's network and played a role in illegal arms and narcotics supply chains. According to the police, Jatin was arrested on June 24 in Rohini following a tip-off that he was planning to commit a serious crime in the area. During a search, officers recovered a semi-automatic pistol along with four live cartridges from his possession.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Crime Branch police station, and further investigation led to the arrest of Sukhwinder, who allegedly supplied the weapon. A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered at his instance, the police said.

"Technical surveillance and field verification revealed that several criminals were providing logistical support to foreign-based gangsters and were using encrypted applications like Zangi and Signal to evade law enforcement," Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) H G S Dhaliwal said.