Delhi Police Arrests Two Operatives Of Gangster Goldy Dhillon
The accused, Jatin Bhardwaj alias Nannu (28) and Sukhwinder Singh alias Bagga (28), are residents of Rajpura in Punjab.
By PTI
Published : June 27, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested two alleged key operatives of a foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon and recovered firearms, ammunition and mobile phones from their possession, officials said on Saturday. The accused, Jatin Bhardwaj alias Nannu (28) and Sukhwinder Singh alias Bagga (28), are residents of Rajpura in Punjab.
The police said the duo was allegedly part of Goldy Dhillon's network and played a role in illegal arms and narcotics supply chains. According to the police, Jatin was arrested on June 24 in Rohini following a tip-off that he was planning to commit a serious crime in the area. During a search, officers recovered a semi-automatic pistol along with four live cartridges from his possession.
A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Crime Branch police station, and further investigation led to the arrest of Sukhwinder, who allegedly supplied the weapon. A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered at his instance, the police said.
"Technical surveillance and field verification revealed that several criminals were providing logistical support to foreign-based gangsters and were using encrypted applications like Zangi and Signal to evade law enforcement," Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) H G S Dhaliwal said.
Jatin was allegedly involved in at least 14 criminal cases, including theft, burglary, snatching, Arms Act and NDPS cases registered in Punjab and Haryana between 2014 and 2025, the officer said.
Sukhwinder was found involved in seven criminal cases, including theft, snatching and NDPS-related offences in Punjab. Investigators alleged that he provided hideouts and logistical support to shooters linked to Goldy Dhillon and helped maintain control over local narcotics distribution networks.
Goldy Dhillon, who is believed to be operating from outside India, is under the scanner of multiple law enforcement agencies for alleged involvement in extortion, illegal arms trafficking, narcotics trade and targeted violence.
The police said his syndicate uses encrypted communication, VPNs and virtual numbers to coordinate criminal activities while remaining outside the country. The police have recovered one semi-automatic pistol, one country-made pistol, six live cartridges, one motorcycle and four mobile phones from the accused. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and trace their interstate and international links, they said.
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