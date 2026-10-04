ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Arrests Man Accused Of Duping Businessmen Of Over Rs 18 Cr

According to EOW DCP, the FIR was registered based on a complaint from a Senior Accounts Officer at the Ministry of Finance. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested Kushal Samir Mehta from Mumbai, who is accused of duping businessmen by promising them government contracts through the use of forged letters, payment documents, and supply orders from government departments.

According to a press note released by the EOW on October 4, the accused was apprehended on a train at Mumbai's Borivali Railway Station on October 1. A court has remanded him in four days of police custody, until October 7. According to EOW DCP Subodh Kumar Goswami, the FIR was registered based on a complaint from a Senior Accounts Officer at the Ministry of Finance. The case involved attempts to secure the release and encashment of government funds using forged government approval letters, treasury documents, and payment records. Investigation revealed documents involving amounts of Rs 7.62 crore and Rs 11 crore — totalling approximately Rs 18.62 crore. Verification with the departments concerned revealed these documents to be forged. As a result, no government funds were released. The investigation also uncovered that the accused allegedly displayed government supply orders linked to the Ministry of Defence/Army to convince businessmen, banks, and private financiers that genuine government business was being conducted.