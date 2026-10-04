Delhi Police Arrests Man Accused Of Duping Businessmen Of Over Rs 18 Cr
According to a press note released by the EOW, the accused was apprehended on a train at Mumbai's Borivali Railway Station.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 9:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested Kushal Samir Mehta from Mumbai, who is accused of duping businessmen by promising them government contracts through the use of forged letters, payment documents, and supply orders from government departments.
According to a press note released by the EOW on October 4, the accused was apprehended on a train at Mumbai's Borivali Railway Station on October 1. A court has remanded him in four days of police custody, until October 7.
According to EOW DCP Subodh Kumar Goswami, the FIR was registered based on a complaint from a Senior Accounts Officer at the Ministry of Finance. The case involved attempts to secure the release and encashment of government funds using forged government approval letters, treasury documents, and payment records.
Investigation revealed documents involving amounts of Rs 7.62 crore and Rs 11 crore — totalling approximately Rs 18.62 crore. Verification with the departments concerned revealed these documents to be forged. As a result, no government funds were released.
The investigation also uncovered that the accused allegedly displayed government supply orders linked to the Ministry of Defence/Army to convince businessmen, banks, and private financiers that genuine government business was being conducted.
The accused is also named in another FIR. This case was registered following a complaint by Bhupendra Jhanwar, a resident of Ahmedabad. It is alleged that the accused obtained money from the complainant on various occasions by claiming to have access to government departments and the ability to secure government contracts.
According to the complainant, the accused displayed alleged documents, orders, cheques, demand drafts, and receipts from various government institutions, including the Ministry of Urban Development, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, and the PMO. The complainant has alleged a financial loss of approximately Rs 3.12 crore.
A search for the accused was initiated after he failed to join the investigation despite repeated notices regarding the FIR and the subsequent issuance of a non-bailable warrant. The police team initiated technical surveillance. On September 28, the accused was traced to Mumbai, but he was constantly changing his location. On September 29, his movements were tracked across Palitana/Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, and Vadodara in Gujarat.
Coordinating with the RPF, the EOW arrested the accused at Borivali station on the morning of October 1. He was brought to Delhi on transit remand and produced before the Patiala House Court. The EOW is now investigating the source of the forged documents, the electronic and money trails, his accomplices, other victims, and his role in two other fraud cases registered against him in Mumbai.
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