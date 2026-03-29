Delhi Police Arrests Karnataka Man For Sending 1,100 Fake Bomb Threat Messages
The man said to be mentally unstable was arrested by the police during a raid in Brindavan Layout area of Mysuru.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Mysuru: Delhi Police have arrested a man in Karnataka's Mysuru for allegedly sending 1,100 fake bomb threat messages across the country.
It is understood that the accused Srinivas alias Srinivas Louis (47) was arrested by the police during a raid on a house in Brindavan Layout of the city. He was produced in the court and taken on remand.
According to the police, the accused was sending fake bomb threat messages to the targeted places from unknown locations. His laptop and many SIM cards have been seized by the police. It came to light during the police interrogation that he had sent 1,100 threat messages across the country.
Messages were sent in various ways, including e-mail, threatening to explode bombs. FIRs were registered in many police stations in this regard.
Police said that the accused Srinivas, who hails from Bengaluru, is unmarried and lives with his mother in a rented house in Brindavan Layout area. He is a postgraduate and unemployed. His mother, a retired government employee, is managing the family. Srinivas also has a brother who lives elsewhere. According to the police, the mentally disturbed accused tried to create fear by sending bomb threat messages to various places.
Following the fake bomb threat message received by the Delhi High Court recently, a case was registered at the Delhi CEN Police Station. Taking this seriously, the Delhi Police had started a search for the accused.
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