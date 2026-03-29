ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Arrests Karnataka Man For Sending 1,100 Fake Bomb Threat Messages

Mysuru: Delhi Police have arrested a man in Karnataka's Mysuru for allegedly sending 1,100 fake bomb threat messages across the country.

It is understood that the accused Srinivas alias Srinivas Louis (47) was arrested by the police during a raid on a house in Brindavan Layout of the city. He was produced in the court and taken on remand.

According to the police, the accused was sending fake bomb threat messages to the targeted places from unknown locations. His laptop and many SIM cards have been seized by the police. It came to light during the police interrogation that he had sent 1,100 threat messages across the country.