Delhi Police Arrests Gangster For Conspiracy To Fire At Kapil Sharma's Cafe In Canada

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Friday arrested gangster Bandhu Man Singh, handler of the Goldy Dhillon gang, from Ludhiana in connection with the conspiracy to fire at actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada.



Bandhu has several criminal cases registered against him. He is linked to a chain of weapons recovered earlier by the Delhi Crime Branch. Delhi police also recovered a Chinese pistol and cartridges from him. He is alleged to be the main supplier of weapons and vehicles used by the shooters involved in the attacks on Kapil Sharma's cafe.



After returning to India, he was again trying to rebuild Goldy Dhillon's gang network and was reportedly arranging the acquisition of sophisticated weapons for future shootouts in India. The vehicle used in the recent cafe shooting reportedly belonged to him.



The police are investigating the international gang connections, and an investigation into arms supply, funding, and target list has also been intensified.

