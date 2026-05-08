ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Arrests 481 Criminals In Massive 'Operation Gangbuster-2' Crackdown

New Delhi: In a major crackdown, the Delhi Police launched a large-scale operation to dismantle organised crime networks and make the national capital crime-free. Acting on the Police Commissioner's directions, the Special Cell and teams from all districts carried out a 48-hour mega search drive called 'Operation Gangbuster-2'.

During the operation, raids were conducted at 1,014 locations across Delhi and five northern states. Police arrested 481 criminals in the action. The biggest breakthrough came with the dismantling of ISI-backed gangster Shahzad Bhatti's network. He was allegedly planning attacks on security personnel in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Police Additional CP (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha said on Thursday that the operation was conducted from May 5 to May 7. More than 1,000 Delhi Police personnel participated in the drive.

He said the operation was more focused and targeted than 'Operation Gangbuster-1', conducted in January. Police had already identified 483 criminals linked to organised crime before launching the raids.

Apart from Delhi, raids took place in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Police seized 130 firearms, 214 cartridges, 73 knives, cash worth Rs 19 lakh, 24 vehicles and nearly 19 kilograms of narcotic substances.

ISI-Backed Contract Terrorism Network Exposed

One of the most shocking revelations during the operation was the arrest of nine members linked to the Shahzad Bhatti network. According to the Additional CP, the gangster, allegedly backed by Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, was recruiting youths through social media for "contract terrorism".

Among those arrested, five had allegedly been assigned the task of targeting security personnel. Of them, four were planning attacks in Delhi, while one was preparing to strike in Uttar Pradesh.