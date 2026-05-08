Delhi Police Arrests 481 Criminals In Massive 'Operation Gangbuster-2' Crackdown
Over 1,000 Delhi Police teams carried out raids at 1,014 locations, seizing weapons, narcotics, cash, and arresting hardcore gang operatives.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major crackdown, the Delhi Police launched a large-scale operation to dismantle organised crime networks and make the national capital crime-free. Acting on the Police Commissioner's directions, the Special Cell and teams from all districts carried out a 48-hour mega search drive called 'Operation Gangbuster-2'.
During the operation, raids were conducted at 1,014 locations across Delhi and five northern states. Police arrested 481 criminals in the action. The biggest breakthrough came with the dismantling of ISI-backed gangster Shahzad Bhatti's network. He was allegedly planning attacks on security personnel in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
Delhi Police Additional CP (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha said on Thursday that the operation was conducted from May 5 to May 7. More than 1,000 Delhi Police personnel participated in the drive.
He said the operation was more focused and targeted than 'Operation Gangbuster-1', conducted in January. Police had already identified 483 criminals linked to organised crime before launching the raids.
Apart from Delhi, raids took place in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Police seized 130 firearms, 214 cartridges, 73 knives, cash worth Rs 19 lakh, 24 vehicles and nearly 19 kilograms of narcotic substances.
ISI-Backed Contract Terrorism Network Exposed
One of the most shocking revelations during the operation was the arrest of nine members linked to the Shahzad Bhatti network. According to the Additional CP, the gangster, allegedly backed by Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, was recruiting youths through social media for "contract terrorism".
Among those arrested, five had allegedly been assigned the task of targeting security personnel. Of them, four were planning attacks in Delhi, while one was preparing to strike in Uttar Pradesh.
Police said the recruits were lured through social media with promises of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. In reality, they were reportedly paid much smaller amounts.
Bhatti's associates were arrested from Amroha and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. Police also arrested three alleged gun-runners from Ferozepur, Moga, and Amritsar in Punjab. They had been supplying weapons to the network.
Operation Gangbuster-2 at a Glance
- Total arrests: 481
- Raid locations: 1,014
- Firearms seized: 130
- Cash recovered: Rs 19 lakh
- Narcotic substances seized: 19 kg
- Hardcore gang-linked criminals arrested: 30
Action Against Major Crime Syndicates
Police said 30 hardcore criminals working for some of Delhi's most notorious gangs were arrested during the operation. These included associates linked to gangs led by Arsh Dalla, Hashim Baba, Nasir, the Gogi gang, Irfan Chhenu, Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, Kala Jathedi, Neeraj Bawana, Saddam Gauri, Kaushal Chaudhary and Tillu Tajpuria.
Delhi Police said strict action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) is also being initiated against several gangs.
A large number of mobile phones were seized during the raids. Kushwaha said forensic analysis of these devices is underway to uncover details about the networks, financiers, and social media handlers linked to the gangs. Police believe the operation has dealt a major blow to organised crime networks active in Delhi.
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