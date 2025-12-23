ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Man Arrested For Cheating Ex-Army Officer Of Rs 23 Lakh On Pretext Of Govt Jobs

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly cheating a retired Army officer of Rs 23 lakh by promising to secure government jobs in the Income Tax Department for his daughter and other relatives, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Shibin Raj, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, was apprehended from a dormitory in Paharganj following a tip-off, he said.

A search of the accused led to the recovery of a fake Income Tax Department identity card, two forged appointment letters issued in the names of the job aspirants, banking credentials of four different banks and two ATM cards.

"The complainant, a retired Major from Kollam district in Kerala, alleged that he was introduced to Shibin Raj in June this year through an acquaintance serving in the armed forces," a senior police officer told PTI.

The accused allegedly claimed he had strong links with officials in the Income Tax Department and the Railways and could arrange central government jobs in Delhi and Kolkata, he said.

Police said the complainant first met the accused near Rajiv Chowk in early June, where he was assured that his daughter and his niece would be appointed as Tax Assistants in the Income Tax Department under the Ministry of Finance.

The accused allegedly demanded money in installments, claiming it was required for processing, interviews and medical examinations. Between June and July, the complainant and his family members transferred a total of Rs 23 lakh to bank accounts allegedly controlled by the accused, the officer said.