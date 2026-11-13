ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Arrest Notorious Gang Leader Prakash Following Encounter

New Delhi: The Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of the Delhi Police’s Central District has achieved a major breakthrough. Following an encounter in the Patel Nagar area, the police have arrested a notorious gang leader identified as Prakash—also known as Akash or 'Chinu', officials said on Friday. During the exchange of fire, the accused sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and has since been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

DCP (Central Delhi) Rohit Rajbir Singh stated that the accused is a 'proclaimed offender' (wanted criminal) associated with the Nabi Karim police station. Chinu had been on the police's radar for a long time; his arrest is considered a significant step toward curbing the activities of criminal gangs operating in Delhi.

Chinu was wanted in connection with a violent clash that broke out during a religious procession in the Sadar Bazar and Nabi Karim areas in September. At the time, a bloody confrontation occurred between the gang led by Prakash alias Chinu, and the gang led by Vikas Kalia, which led to widespread tension in the area. The accused had been absconding ever since, and multiple Delhi Police teams had been conducting continuous raids to locate him.

Regarding the encounter in Patel Nagar, the DCP explained that the Central District's AATS team had received a tip-off that the wanted gang leader was expected to arrive in the area. Acting on this information, the police set a trap. When the police signaled for the suspect to stop, he attempted to flee and opened fire on the police team. In self-defense, the police returned fire; one bullet struck Prakash in the leg, allowing the police to apprehend him on the spot.

The DCP added that a press conference will be held soon to share detailed information regarding the operation and the accused's criminal history. The police are now interrogating the accused to identify other absconding members of his gang and to uncover the sources of their weapons.