Delhi Police Arrest Meerut Youth For Alleged Links To Pakistan's ISI Network
The accused, identified as Rehan, was arrested as part of a nationwide operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell
Published : June 19, 2026 at 11:03 PM IST
Meerut: The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for allegedly being part of a Pakistan-based espionage and anti-India network operated by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
The accused, identified as Rehan, was arrested as part of a nationwide operation in which eight suspects were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in activities linked to Pakistani intelligence handlers.
According to investigators, Rehan was allegedly in direct contact with Pakistan-based ISI handlers Shahzad Bhatti and Abid Jatt, who had reportedly assigned him tasks of creating unrest and carrying out anti-national activities in India.
During interrogation, investigators allegedly found that Abid Jatt had assigned Rehan a series of tasks in phases. Police said Rehan was first instructed to paste posters of Abid Jatt in Meerut and nearby areas, record videos of the posters, and send the footage to Pakistan. He was allegedly promised Rs 10,000 for completing the task.
According to the investigation, Rehan was also asked to conduct surveillance of local police stations, monitor security arrangements, and report on police movements. Investigators further alleged that the most serious assignment involved shooting an on-duty police officer to create panic in the area. Police said he was promised Rs 3 lakh for carrying out the attack.
Following Rehan's arrest, the Meerut Police and intelligence agencies have launched a detailed investigation into his background and possible local links. Police are examining his family history and activities in Karim Nagar under the Nauchandi police station limits. Investigators are also trying to identify whether he had accomplices or whether any sleeper cells linked to the alleged ISI network are operating in Meerut or neighbouring districts.
Meerut SP City Vinayak Gopal Bhonsle said Rehan was in direct contact with the two alleged ISI handlers. "The Delhi Police Special Cell is conducting the primary investigation. At the local level, Meerut Police is verifying Rehan's background, his family's history, and his local contacts. His network and any associates are being investigated," the officer said.
The SP City also appealed to parents and guardians to closely monitor their children's online activities, warning that social media is increasingly being used to target young people.
"It is the responsibility of parents to know what their children are doing online. They should periodically check their mobile phones, monitor who they are communicating with, and keep an eye on the social media accounts they follow. If anyone comes across anti-national, provocative or suspicious content on social media, they should immediately inform the local police. Strict action will be taken," he said.
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