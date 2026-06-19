ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Arrest Meerut Youth For Alleged Links To Pakistan's ISI Network

Meerut: The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for allegedly being part of a Pakistan-based espionage and anti-India network operated by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The accused, identified as Rehan, was arrested as part of a nationwide operation in which eight suspects were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in activities linked to Pakistani intelligence handlers.

According to investigators, Rehan was allegedly in direct contact with Pakistan-based ISI handlers Shahzad Bhatti and Abid Jatt, who had reportedly assigned him tasks of creating unrest and carrying out anti-national activities in India.

During interrogation, investigators allegedly found that Abid Jatt had assigned Rehan a series of tasks in phases. Police said Rehan was first instructed to paste posters of Abid Jatt in Meerut and nearby areas, record videos of the posters, and send the footage to Pakistan. He was allegedly promised Rs 10,000 for completing the task.

According to the investigation, Rehan was also asked to conduct surveillance of local police stations, monitor security arrangements, and report on police movements. Investigators further alleged that the most serious assignment involved shooting an on-duty police officer to create panic in the area. Police said he was promised Rs 3 lakh for carrying out the attack.