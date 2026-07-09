Delhi Police Arrest Maths Teacher for Allegedly Aiding Lawrence Bishnoi-Hari Boxer Extortion Gang
The accused, identified as Amit Bishnoi alias Rudra Pratap Singh (35), is a native of Hisar in Haryana and was living in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 10:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a mathematics teacher for allegedly working as a local operative for the Lawrence Bishnoi-Hari Boxer gang. He helped the criminal network identify extortion targets by conducting surveillance on businessmen.
The accused, identified as Amit Bishnoi alias Rudra Pratap Singh (35), is a native of Hisar in Haryana and was living in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh. Police said he worked as a mathematics teacher at various coaching institutes in Mukherjee Nagar while allegedly assisting the gang.
According to investigators, a businessman from Mukherjee Nagar received WhatsApp calls from international numbers on June 15, during which the caller identified himself as gangster Hari Boxer and allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore in extortion within a week. The caller also threatened to kill the businessman's children and blow up his office if the demand was not met.
To make the threat appear credible, the extortionists sent the businessman a video of his office, showing that the premises had already been surveyed.
The Special Cell arrested Amit following technical surveillance, intelligence inputs, and investigation. During questioning, he allegedly admitted to collecting detailed information about the businessman's family, business operations and movements before passing it on to Hari Boxer.
Police said Amit first came into contact with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi through a mutual acquaintance in 2014. He later established links with gangster Hari Boxer and allegedly began conducting local reconnaissance and gathering intelligence for the gang.
According to police, the gang followed a systematic modus operandi. Local associates allegedly collected information about potential targets, their families and businesses, recorded videos of offices and other locations, and forwarded the footage to gang members. The gang would then make extortion calls from international numbers, using the surveillance videos to intimidate victims into paying large sums of money.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Praveen Kumar Tripathi said the timely arrest of the local operative had disrupted the extortion plan. He added that the investigation is continuing to determine whether the accused conducted surveillance on other potential victims and to identify additional members of the network.
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