ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Arrest Maths Teacher for Allegedly Aiding Lawrence Bishnoi-Hari Boxer Extortion Gang

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a mathematics teacher for allegedly working as a local operative for the Lawrence Bishnoi-Hari Boxer gang. He helped the criminal network identify extortion targets by conducting surveillance on businessmen.

The accused, identified as Amit Bishnoi alias Rudra Pratap Singh (35), is a native of Hisar in Haryana and was living in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh. Police said he worked as a mathematics teacher at various coaching institutes in Mukherjee Nagar while allegedly assisting the gang.

According to investigators, a businessman from Mukherjee Nagar received WhatsApp calls from international numbers on June 15, during which the caller identified himself as gangster Hari Boxer and allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore in extortion within a week. The caller also threatened to kill the businessman's children and blow up his office if the demand was not met.

To make the threat appear credible, the extortionists sent the businessman a video of his office, showing that the premises had already been surveyed.