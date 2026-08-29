Delhi Police Arrest Father, Accomplice In Murder Of Schizophrenic Son Found In Container
Delhi Police arrested Talukdar Ansari and his accomplice for allegedly murdering his schizophrenic son before abandoning the body inside a secluded container, reports Monib Khan
Published : August 29, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
New Delhi: A 64-year-old man and his accomplice have been arrested for allegedly killing his 38-year-old son and abandoning the body inside a secluded container in Southeast Delhi, police said.
The suspects, Talukdar Ansari (64) and Md. Wasim (49), alias Akram, were arrested at a garment factory in Govindpuri following an extensive probe into the murder case.
The incident, which took place on August 23 in the South-East Delhi area under Kalindi Kunj Police Station limits, was initially treated as a ‘blind murder’ case as the identity of the victim was not immediately known and there were no leads.
However, meticulous investigation employing various modern and scientific methods helped to solve it.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vineet Kumar, the victim, Gul Hasan, suffered from schizophrenia. “Ansari and Wasim lured Hasan to a secluded area by falsely promising to take him to a doctor. The suspects assaulted and strangled Hasan at the site before fleeing the scene,” he said.
Police found Hasan’s body last Sunday (August 23) inside a container near the NTPC boundary wall in an unauthorised settlement, roughly 500 meters from the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
“The officers who visited the crime scene found the victim’s body with a severe head wound near his left temple and collected other evidence nearby,” they said.
In the absence of leads and identification, police formed four specialised teams and launched a search and reviewed surveillance data. Analysis of CCTV led to some crucial clues.
“The victim’s movements were tracked using CCTV footage which captured Hasan walking toward the scene with two men who were later seen returning without him,” police said. “Technical surveillance and field intelligence eventually led officers to the Govindpuri garment factory where the suspects were apprehended,” they said.
Following the arrests, police found physical evidence linked to the crime, including the items used in the murder and blood-stained clothing. The investigation remains ongoing as forensic teams verify evidence and establish the formal motive.
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