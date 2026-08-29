ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Arrest Father, Accomplice In Murder Of Schizophrenic Son Found In Container

New Delhi: A 64-year-old man and his accomplice have been arrested for allegedly killing his 38-year-old son and abandoning the body inside a secluded container in Southeast Delhi, police said.

The suspects, Talukdar Ansari (64) and Md. Wasim (49), alias Akram, were arrested at a garment factory in Govindpuri following an extensive probe into the murder case.

The incident, which took place on August 23 in the South-East Delhi area under Kalindi Kunj Police Station limits, was initially treated as a ‘blind murder’ case as the identity of the victim was not immediately known and there were no leads.

However, meticulous investigation employing various modern and scientific methods helped to solve it.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vineet Kumar, the victim, Gul Hasan, suffered from schizophrenia. “Ansari and Wasim lured Hasan to a secluded area by falsely promising to take him to a doctor. The suspects assaulted and strangled Hasan at the site before fleeing the scene,” he said.