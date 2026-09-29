ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Arrest Drug Queen Parvati, Claim To Have Dismantled Her Interstate Network

New Delhi: The Outer North District Police of the national capital on Tuesday claimed to have executed one of their most significant operations against illegal drug mafiosi in the city. Disclosing the details of the operation on Tuesday afternoon, Shobhit D Saxena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the Outer North District, said they struck at the roots of a drug syndicate run by the area's notorious 'Bad Character' (BC) Parvati to dismantle her interstate network.

In the initial raid, 1 kg of 'smack' (heroin) and 600 gm of adulterant powder were recovered from the accused. Interrogation revealed that Shanu acted as a bodyguard for Parvati; he remained with her at all times, keeping watch for police activity to alert her, and managed both her personal and professional affairs.

DCP Saxena said that as part of an ongoing anti-drug campaign, the police team recently conducted a strategic raid in the Narela Industrial Area. During this operation, Parvati — a known trafficker in the area — and her close associate, Shanu alias Vikas, were arrested red-handed.

Following rigorous interrogation of Parvati and Vikas, the police obtained a lead regarding the drug network's main supplier (the 'backward linkage'). A special team of Delhi Police was dispatched to Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan. In a raid conducted in coordination with Rajasthan Police, the team apprehended Parvati's main supplier, Sahab Khan (27), and recovered an additional 265 gm of 'smack' from Khan's possession.

Following intensive interrogation of Sahab Khan and Parvati, the police then successfully uncovered the extent of the illicit wealth they had amassed through the drug trade. Authorities seized assets from the premises of the accused, including Rs 57 lakh in cash, 350 gm of gold jewellery, approximately 150 gm of silver jewellery, and documents for properties valued at around Rs 2.5 crore. An SUV and a car were also confiscated from the smugglers.

Profiting By Pushing Youth Into Addiction

DCP Saxena said the investigation clearly revealed how this syndicate was profiting by driving society, the general public, and the younger generation into addiction to smack and other drugs. Alongside the action taken against the Parvati gang, police conducted raids at two other locations within the Narela Industrial Area.

In this parallel operation, they recovered 25 kg of ganja (cannabis) and arrested three smugglers, seizing a WagonR car and a scooter in the process. Following this successful operation, DCP Saxena issued a stern warning: Action against anyone involved in drug trafficking would not be limited to the individual alone; the full force of the law would be brought down upon their entire network, business operations, and every accomplice involved in forward and backward linkages.