Delhi Police Arrest Auto-Lifter Involved In Vehicle Theft Cases Across Delhi, Other States

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a habitual auto-lifter who has committed several vehicle thefts across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other states. The accused, Anil, a resident of Sikandarabad in Bulandshahr, has multiple cases registered against him and has been operating in the vehicle theft network for several years, police said.

The case came to light after a Thar SUV belonging to a resident of Haridwar was stolen from South Patel Nagar, Delhi, on October 29. The complainant had arrived in Delhi to meet a friend and had parked the vehicle outside a paying guest accommodation. The next morning, the SUV was missing.

An e-FIR was registered at the Ranjit Nagar police station. Subsequently, a special team was formed under the supervision of the Patel Nagar ACP and the Ranjit Nagar SHO. The team then scanned CCTV footage from the neighbourhood and tracked the location of an Apple iPod that had been left in the SUV. This proved crucial in tracing the route of the stolen vehicle.

The investigation led police to Sikandarabad in Bulandshahr, where they searched a house linked to Anil. He was arrested there on October 31.