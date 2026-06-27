Delhi Police Apprehends Man For Targeting Women Riders, Uploading Objectionable Videos
Gurman Singh, alias "Road Safety Wala", was apprehended in West Delhi following multiple complaints of road harassment and unauthorised recording of women and girls.
By PTI
Published : June 27, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police has apprehended a 32-year-old man for allegedly targeting women riders and minor girls by deliberately colliding with their vehicles, stalking them and uploading videos of the incidents on social media to gain followers and earn money, officials said on Saturday.
Gurman Singh alias "Road Safety Wala", was apprehended on Friday from Subhash Nagar in West Delhi following multiple complaints of road harassment and unauthorised recording of women and girls.
"Gurman operated a YouTube channel under the handle @bikeronroad33, which has around 21,000 followers, and a Facebook page titled "Road Safety Wala" with over 2.1 lakh followers," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Hareshwar Swami said in an official statement.
#WATCH | Delhi | The Cyber Police Station, West District, has apprehended Gurman Singh (32), R/o Subhash Nagar, the operator of the social media handle 'Road Safety Wala,' following multiple complaints regarding the alleged targeting of women riders and minor girls through… pic.twitter.com/0WVt22jwRw— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2026
The case came to light after a Raja Garden resident, Sunny Arora, lodged a complaint on June 2 alleging that two motorcycle-borne men intentionally rammed into his minor daughters' scooty from behind, followed them and made inappropriate remarks.
The police said that the complainant later found videos featuring his daughter had been uploaded on the accused's YouTube and Facebook accounts. An FIR was registered at the Cyber Police Station in the West district under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.
During scrutiny of the accused's social media profiles, investigators found that the content largely featured women riders and minor girls, prompting the police to launch a detailed probe involving digital forensics and technical surveillance.
The police seized his mobile phone, which allegedly contained access to his social media accounts, along with multiple videos, screenshots and other digital evidence linked to the case, police said.
During interrogation, Gurman allegedly admitted that he created such videos to increase his social media following, generate viral content and earn revenue through monetisation. He also admitted to deliberately targeting women riders to attract higher engagement and for personal gratification, they said.
According to investigators, his modus operandi involved identifying women riders or pillion riders, intentionally colliding with their vehicles and then apologising by saying "sorry didi" to avoid suspicion, before recording the incident and uploading it online without their consent.
The police said action has been initiated to take down the social media accounts, and further investigation is underway to identify other possible victims.
Also Read
Delhi Police Arrests Two Operatives Of Gangster Goldy Dhillon