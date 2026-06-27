ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Apprehends Man For Targeting Women Riders, Uploading Objectionable Videos

New Delhi: Delhi Police has apprehended a 32-year-old man for allegedly targeting women riders and minor girls by deliberately colliding with their vehicles, stalking them and uploading videos of the incidents on social media to gain followers and earn money, officials said on Saturday.

Gurman Singh alias "Road Safety Wala", was apprehended on Friday from Subhash Nagar in West Delhi following multiple complaints of road harassment and unauthorised recording of women and girls.

"Gurman operated a YouTube channel under the handle @bikeronroad33, which has around 21,000 followers, and a Facebook page titled "Road Safety Wala" with over 2.1 lakh followers," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Hareshwar Swami said in an official statement.

The case came to light after a Raja Garden resident, Sunny Arora, lodged a complaint on June 2 alleging that two motorcycle-borne men intentionally rammed into his minor daughters' scooty from behind, followed them and made inappropriate remarks.