Delhi Police ACP Apurva Verma Secures AIR 42 In UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025

New Delhi: Apurva Verma, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with the Delhi Police, has secured the 42nd All India Rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2025. The results of the prestigious examination were declared on Friday. Verma achieved the feat while continuing her duties in the police force.

Speaking about her success, Apurva said, "This attempt was very special because I made it while carrying out my duties. I am feeling very good; it feels truly special. The department also cooperated with me while I was on leave studying. My husband is also a civil servant, who supported me a lot."

Originally from Champaran in Bihar, Apurva’s family currently resides in the Bokaro Steel Plant township in Jharkhand. She completed her schooling at Delhi Public School in Bokaro and later graduated from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Manipur.

Previously Cleared UPSC