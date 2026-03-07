Delhi Police ACP Apurva Verma Secures AIR 42 In UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025
Published : March 7, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Apurva Verma, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with the Delhi Police, has secured the 42nd All India Rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2025. The results of the prestigious examination were declared on Friday. Verma achieved the feat while continuing her duties in the police force.
Speaking about her success, Apurva said, "This attempt was very special because I made it while carrying out my duties. I am feeling very good; it feels truly special. The department also cooperated with me while I was on leave studying. My husband is also a civil servant, who supported me a lot."
Originally from Champaran in Bihar, Apurva’s family currently resides in the Bokaro Steel Plant township in Jharkhand. She completed her schooling at Delhi Public School in Bokaro and later graduated from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Manipur.
Previously Cleared UPSC
Apurva had earlier cleared the UPSC examination in 2022 and was selected for the Indian Police Service (IPS). She has since been serving with the Delhi Police and is currently posted as an ACP. However, her long-standing ambition to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer prompted her to continue preparing for the civil services examination alongside her professional responsibilities.
Her success this year has drawn attention as she managed to balance a demanding police role with rigorous preparation for one of the country’s toughest examinations.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh congratulated the toppers of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 and wished them success in their future careers.
He wrote in a post on X, “On my behalf and on behalf of DoPT, I congratulate Dr Anuj Agnihotri, a fellow medico, Rajeshwari Suve M, and Akansh Dhull for securing All India Rank 1, 2, and 3, respectively, in UPSC CSE 2025 result declared today. Wishing these youngsters the very best as they will have the opportunity to serve the nation in the prime of their careers in 2047.”
