ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Over 300 Schools Receive Bomb Threat Mails, Turn Out To Be Hoaxes

New Delhi: Over 300 schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Friday morning, prompting authorities to evacuate the premises for a thorough inspection, officials said.

According to the fire department, the first alert was received at 8.15 am regarding a bomb threat at the CRPF School in Sector 16, Dwarka. Another threat was reported at 8.20 am from Sant Darshan Public School in Nangloi.

At approximately 8.51 am, a similar call came from Shanti Gyan Niketan in the Goyla Dairy area, followed by a fourth threat at 10.33 am from Andhra School in Prasad Nagar.

Other affected institutions included Blue Bells International School, DPS Dwarka, Modern School Barakhamba, St Stephen's College, along with numerous government and private schools across North, South, and West Delhi.