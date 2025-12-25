ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Orders Reopening Of Schools In Physical Mode As Pollution Curbs Ease; Primary Classes To Continue In Hybrid Mode

Delhi: With air quality improving slightly and falling below the 'Severe+' category in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted GRAP Stage-4 restrictions in the national capital. Consequently, the government has ordered reopening of schools in physical mode for most classes.

The Delhi Directorate of Education on Wednesday directed schools to restart physical classes for Classes 6th to 9th and Class 11th, while allowing hybrid classes to continue for primary students.

The CAQM, in its order issued on Wednesday, decided to withdraw measures under Stage-4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which is applied when air quality is in the 'Severe+' category.

Following the CAQM order, the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi, issued directions to restart normal offline classes for students of Classes 6 to 9 and 11 in all government, government-aided, and unaided recognised private schools under DoE, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and Delhi Cantonment Board.

For students up to Class 5, classes will be conducted in Hybrid Mode, meaning both physical and online modes will be used, wherever online learning is possible. The decision has been implemented with immediate effect and will continue until further orders.