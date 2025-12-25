Delhi Orders Reopening Of Schools In Physical Mode As Pollution Curbs Ease; Primary Classes To Continue In Hybrid Mode
After days of uncertainty due to rising pollution levels, Delhi government has decided to resume offline classes for most grades as air quality improves slightly.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 2:25 PM IST
Delhi: With air quality improving slightly and falling below the 'Severe+' category in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted GRAP Stage-4 restrictions in the national capital. Consequently, the government has ordered reopening of schools in physical mode for most classes.
The Delhi Directorate of Education on Wednesday directed schools to restart physical classes for Classes 6th to 9th and Class 11th, while allowing hybrid classes to continue for primary students.
The CAQM, in its order issued on Wednesday, decided to withdraw measures under Stage-4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which is applied when air quality is in the 'Severe+' category.
Following the CAQM order, the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi, issued directions to restart normal offline classes for students of Classes 6 to 9 and 11 in all government, government-aided, and unaided recognised private schools under DoE, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and Delhi Cantonment Board.
For students up to Class 5, classes will be conducted in Hybrid Mode, meaning both physical and online modes will be used, wherever online learning is possible. The decision has been implemented with immediate effect and will continue until further orders.
In the order, DoE also clarified that classes for 10th and 12th students are already being conducted in physical mode, and they will continue in offline mode without any change.
Further, schools have been asked to inform parents and guardians immediately about the reopening arrangements. All Deputy Directors of Education (Zones/Districts) have been instructed to ensure smooth implementation of these directions.
"All Heads of Schools of Government, Government Aided, Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DOE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to start normal (offline/physical) classes for students of Classes VI to IX and XI. Classes for students up to Class V will be conducted in Hybrid Mode, meaning both offline and online, wherever online mode is possible. This will be effective immediately until further orders. It is also clarified that classes for students of Classes X and XII are already being conducted physically and will continue in offline mode. All Heads of Schools must inform parents and guardians of students immediately. All DDEs (Zone/Districts) are requested to ensure smooth implementation of these directions," the government stated in the order.
The Directorate of Education stated that this decision has been issued with the prior approval of the competent authority.
