ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2027-28 Schedule Out: Applications Open On December 1, First List On January 20

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has released the schedule for entry-level admissions in private, unaided recognized schools for the 2027-28 academic session, with the application window opening on December 1.

According to an official circular, parents seeking admission for their children in nursery, kindergarten and Class 1 can submit applications up to December 28. The first selection list will be released on January 20, 2027, while the whole admission process will conclude on March 12, 2027.

Key Dates, Selection Lists And Grievance Windows

The Education Department has directed schools to upload their admission criteria and point-awarding systems to their websites and the department’s portal by November 23.

After the application deadline, the schools will release a list of all applicants and their awarded points on January 4, 2027. Parents can submit their queries or objections to the school between January 5 and January 11 after which the final points list will be published on January 12, followed by the first selection and waiting lists on January 20.

The grievance redress window regarding the first list will be open from January 21 to January 28. If seats remain available, a second selection list will be released February 5, with queries accepted between February 6 and February 12. Any subsequent list for remaining vacancies will be issued on February 22 before admissions close March 12.

A copy of official notification (ETV Bharat)

Fee Cap, Seat Quota And Age Criteria

The DOE has also made a mechanism to prevent overcharging by the private schools at any point of time. The application and registration fee has been capped Rs 25, which is non-refundable.

It has also made purchasing of school prospectus strictly optional, and schools are barred from pressuring parents to buy one. Similarly, demanding donations or capitation fees is prohibited. Those who violate the directive can face penalties of up to 10 times the amount collected.