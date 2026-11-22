Delhi Nursery Admissions 2027-28 Schedule Out: Applications Open On December 1, First List On January 20
Delhi government released the 2027-28 private school nursery admission schedule, with applications open from December 1 and the first list due on January 20.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has released the schedule for entry-level admissions in private, unaided recognized schools for the 2027-28 academic session, with the application window opening on December 1.
According to an official circular, parents seeking admission for their children in nursery, kindergarten and Class 1 can submit applications up to December 28. The first selection list will be released on January 20, 2027, while the whole admission process will conclude on March 12, 2027.
Key Dates, Selection Lists And Grievance Windows
The Education Department has directed schools to upload their admission criteria and point-awarding systems to their websites and the department’s portal by November 23.
After the application deadline, the schools will release a list of all applicants and their awarded points on January 4, 2027. Parents can submit their queries or objections to the school between January 5 and January 11 after which the final points list will be published on January 12, followed by the first selection and waiting lists on January 20.
The grievance redress window regarding the first list will be open from January 21 to January 28. If seats remain available, a second selection list will be released February 5, with queries accepted between February 6 and February 12. Any subsequent list for remaining vacancies will be issued on February 22 before admissions close March 12.
Fee Cap, Seat Quota And Age Criteria
The DOE has also made a mechanism to prevent overcharging by the private schools at any point of time. The application and registration fee has been capped Rs 25, which is non-refundable.
It has also made purchasing of school prospectus strictly optional, and schools are barred from pressuring parents to buy one. Similarly, demanding donations or capitation fees is prohibited. Those who violate the directive can face penalties of up to 10 times the amount collected.
Under the set guidelines, 25 per cent of entry-level seats in private schools are reserved for children from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Disadvantaged Groups (DG) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN). The remaining 75 per cent of seats will be filled under the general category using each school's pre-determined point system.
A child’s age eligibility will be calculated as of March 31, 2027. For nursery, children must be older than 3 years and up to 4 years old. For Lower Kindergarten (LKG), the limit is above 4 years and up to 5 years, while Upper Kindergarten (UKG) requires children to be above 5 years and up to 6 years. Class 1 age limits will follow applicable government education policies. Parents may submit a written request to the school principal for an age relaxation of up to one month, with the principal holding the authority to decide.
Ban On Interviews, Draw Of Lots And Required Documents
The department has also barred discriminatory screening practices directing schools not to conduct interviews or oral tests for children. The educational institutes cannot award points based on parents’ educational qualifications, dietary habits or consumption of intoxicants.
However, in case of tie on points for limited seats, schools can conduct a draw of lots in the presence of parents and an Education Department representative. Lottery slips must be displayed to parents before being placed in the draw box, and the entire selection process must be videographed for transparency.
Parents must submit valid proof of residence with their applications. Acceptable documents include a ration card or smart card bearing the child’s name, a domicile certificate, voter ID, passport, Aadhaar card of either parent, or recent electricity, water or telephone bills. The department has advised parents to verify specific school criteria and document requirements online before December 1.
At a glance: Delhi Nursery Admissions 2027-28
- Applications open: Dec. 1, 2026
- Application deadline: Dec. 28, 2026
- First list: Jan. 20, 2027
- Second list: Feb. 5, 2027
- Subsequent list (if needed): Feb. 22, 2027
- Admissions close: March 12, 2027
- Registration fee: 25 rupees (prospectus optional)
- Seat quota: 75% general category; 25% EWS/DG/CWSN
- Donations: Prohibited (penalty up to 10 times the collected amount)
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