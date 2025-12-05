ETV Bharat / state

Delhi-NCR’s Winter Deepens: Cold Wave Grips City; Toxic Smog Pushes AQI to ‘Very Poor’

New Delhi: December chill has firmly set in across the capital. The first week of the month draws to a close under an intensifying cold wave. On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert. A cold wave is set to hit Delhi.

Residents of the national capital and NCR can expect clear skies with light morning fog, while some areas may experience cold wave conditions.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be lower than usual, between 21 and 22°C, while nighttime temperature may reach 4°C on Friday, marking one of the coldest nights so far.

In NCR towns, minimum temperatures of 8-9°C are forecast, which will affect comfort and safety.