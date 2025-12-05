Delhi-NCR’s Winter Deepens: Cold Wave Grips City; Toxic Smog Pushes AQI to ‘Very Poor’
Cold wave grips Delhi with temperatures dropping sharply; dense smog blankets the city, keeping AQI in the Very Poor category, at 323.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST
New Delhi: December chill has firmly set in across the capital. The first week of the month draws to a close under an intensifying cold wave. On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert. A cold wave is set to hit Delhi.
Residents of the national capital and NCR can expect clear skies with light morning fog, while some areas may experience cold wave conditions.
Daytime temperatures are expected to be lower than usual, between 21 and 22°C, while nighttime temperature may reach 4°C on Friday, marking one of the coldest nights so far.
In NCR towns, minimum temperatures of 8-9°C are forecast, which will affect comfort and safety.
The IMD stated that Thursday's clear skies accompanied a sharp temperature decrease. Maximum and minimum temperatures dropped below normal, to 23.1°C and 5.6°C, indicating colder-than-usual nights ahead.
On Friday morning, the city experienced heavy smog, with the average AQI at 323-324, categorised as 'Very Poor'. Some areas, including Bawana, Wazirpur, Anand Vihar, Akshardham, and Ghazipur, reported thicker haze and reduced visibility.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported over 30 monitoring stations with 'Very Poor' readings. Bawana registered among the highest AQI levels, with a few locations, such as Dwarka NSIT, showing marginally lower readings.
Residents of the NCR also experienced poor air quality. In Noida, AQI was recorded at 333; Greater Noida (304); Faridabad (218); Ghaziabad (305); and Gurugram (311).
