ETV Bharat / state

Delhi-NCR Weather: Temperature Drops Sharply, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Thunderstorms And Rainfall

Rain-soaked roads in Delhi after widespread showers across the city. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: After experiencing intense heat in February and early March, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have witnessed a sudden change in weather, bringing much-needed relief to residents.

Continuous light rain over the past two days has led to a noticeable drop in temperature, with a slight chill returning to the air.

Light drizzle has been reported across parts of the city since Friday morning, accompanied by cool winds that brought down daytime temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said intermittent rain is likely to continue throughout the day, with a chance of thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Light drizzle and cloudy skies over Delhi as the weather turns pleasant after days of heat. (ETV Bharat)

Temperature Drops, Rain Brings Relief

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 26.8°C on Thursday, which was 4.5°C below normal, and the lowest so far this month. The minimum temperature was 17.6°C, slightly above normal.

On Friday morning, the minimum temperature settled at 16°C, about 0.5°C below normal. Station-wise data showed variations, with Palam recording 14.7°C, Lodhi Road 15.8°C, Ridge 15.1°C, and Ayanagar 16°C.