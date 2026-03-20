Delhi-NCR Weather: Temperature Drops Sharply, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Thunderstorms And Rainfall
IMD attributes sudden weather shifts to active western disturbances and widespread thunderstorms, keeping temperatures normal to below normal for the coming days.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST|
Updated : March 20, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
New Delhi: After experiencing intense heat in February and early March, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have witnessed a sudden change in weather, bringing much-needed relief to residents.
Continuous light rain over the past two days has led to a noticeable drop in temperature, with a slight chill returning to the air.
Light drizzle has been reported across parts of the city since Friday morning, accompanied by cool winds that brought down daytime temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said intermittent rain is likely to continue throughout the day, with a chance of thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Temperature Drops, Rain Brings Relief
According to the IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 26.8°C on Thursday, which was 4.5°C below normal, and the lowest so far this month. The minimum temperature was 17.6°C, slightly above normal.
On Friday morning, the minimum temperature settled at 16°C, about 0.5°C below normal. Station-wise data showed variations, with Palam recording 14.7°C, Lodhi Road 15.8°C, Ridge 15.1°C, and Ayanagar 16°C.
Rainfall activity has also been significant. In the last 24 hours, Safdarjung recorded 6.6 mm rainfall, Palam 5.4 mm, Lodhi Road 6.3 mm, Ridge 7.4 mm and Ayanagar 5.6 mm. Earlier, rainfall of 0.8 mm had been recorded till Thursday evening.
Yellow Alert, More Rain Likely
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR from March 18 to March 20, warning of rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. The department said very light to light rain or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms is likely at most places, with moderate rain at isolated locations.
A yellow alert indicates that residents should stay aware and be prepared for possible disruptions due to changing weather conditions.
The current weather pattern is attributed to widespread thunderstorm activity and the influence of successive western disturbances affecting northern India. The IMD has also said that daytime temperatures are likely to remain normal to below normal over the next week, with no heatwave conditions expected.
Air Quality Remains Moderate
The recent rainfall and strong winds have improved air quality across the region. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at around 114 at 6 am on Friday, falling in the ‘Moderate’ category.
In NCR cities, Faridabad recorded an AQI of 108, Gurugram 115, Ghaziabad 120, Greater Noida 118 and Noida 106. Most areas in Delhi reported AQI levels between 100 and 200.
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