Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Toxic Haze As Pollution Curbs Fail To Reduce ‘Very Poor’ AQI

New Delhi: A thick layer of toxic smog engulfed the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday, as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category and several areas continued to record ‘Severe’ levels.

Delhi's overall AQI at 9 AM was 396, almost reaching the 'Severe' range, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This was the case even though the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III is currently in place across the capital and NCR.

The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts that Delhi and surrounding cities will experience 'Very Poor' air quality through Wednesday, November 26.

AQI In Delhi

At 10 am, AQI readings were 437 in Anand Vihar and 429 in Bawana, both falling into the 'Severe' category. According to the CPCB, 20 out of 39 monitoring stations across Delhi reported 'Severe' air quality levels.

Check Area-Wise List

Alipur: 413 Anand Vihar: 437 Ashok Vihar: 431 Aya Nagar: 351 Bawana: 429 Burari Crossing: 433 CRRI Mathura Road: 372 Chandni Chowk: 384 DTU: 442 Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range: 373 Dwarka Sector 8: 401 IGI Airport: 335 IHBAS, Dilshad Garden: 321 ITO: 410 Jahangirpuri: 448 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 395 Lodhi Road, IITM: 358 Lodhi Road, IMD: 356 Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium: 351 Mandir Marg: 339 Mundka: 437 NSIT, Dwarka: 322 Najafgarh: 357 Narela: 428 Nehru Nagar: 409 North Campus, DU: 403 Okhla Phase-2: 377 Patparganj: 413 Punjabi Bagh: 423 Pusa: 398 Pusa (IMD): 387 RK Puram: 403 Rohini: 453 Shadipur: 380 Sirifort: 381 Sonia Vihar: 428 Sri Aurobindo Marg: 339 Vivek Vihar: 444 Wazirpur: 448

AQI In NCR

Neighbouring NCR cities also faced worsening air quality. In Haryana, Faridabad registered an AQI of 237 and Gurugram recorded 286, both in the 'Poor' range. In Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad had an AQI of 429 and Noida 410, both in the 'Severe' range, while Greater Noida measured 396.

If air quality in Delhi and NCR does not improve, authorities may impose additional restrictions, such as curbs on construction, bans on polluting vehicles, or suspensions of some industrial operations.