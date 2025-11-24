Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Toxic Haze As Pollution Curbs Fail To Reduce ‘Very Poor’ AQI
With overall AQI at 396 and nearing ‘Severe’ levels at many stations, the capital woke up to toxic smog yet again on Monday morning.
November 24, 2025
November 24, 2025
New Delhi: A thick layer of toxic smog engulfed the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday, as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category and several areas continued to record ‘Severe’ levels.
Delhi's overall AQI at 9 AM was 396, almost reaching the 'Severe' range, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This was the case even though the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III is currently in place across the capital and NCR.
The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts that Delhi and surrounding cities will experience 'Very Poor' air quality through Wednesday, November 26.
AQI In Delhi
At 10 am, AQI readings were 437 in Anand Vihar and 429 in Bawana, both falling into the 'Severe' category. According to the CPCB, 20 out of 39 monitoring stations across Delhi reported 'Severe' air quality levels.
Check Area-Wise List
- Alipur: 413
- Anand Vihar: 437
- Ashok Vihar: 431
- Aya Nagar: 351
- Bawana: 429
- Burari Crossing: 433
- CRRI Mathura Road: 372
- Chandni Chowk: 384
- DTU: 442
- Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range: 373
- Dwarka Sector 8: 401
- IGI Airport: 335
- IHBAS, Dilshad Garden: 321
- ITO: 410
- Jahangirpuri: 448
- Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 395
- Lodhi Road, IITM: 358
- Lodhi Road, IMD: 356
- Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium: 351
- Mandir Marg: 339
- Mundka: 437
- NSIT, Dwarka: 322
- Najafgarh: 357
- Narela: 428
- Nehru Nagar: 409
- North Campus, DU: 403
- Okhla Phase-2: 377
- Patparganj: 413
- Punjabi Bagh: 423
- Pusa: 398
- Pusa (IMD): 387
- RK Puram: 403
- Rohini: 453
- Shadipur: 380
- Sirifort: 381
- Sonia Vihar: 428
- Sri Aurobindo Marg: 339
- Vivek Vihar: 444
- Wazirpur: 448
AQI In NCR
Neighbouring NCR cities also faced worsening air quality. In Haryana, Faridabad registered an AQI of 237 and Gurugram recorded 286, both in the 'Poor' range. In Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad had an AQI of 429 and Noida 410, both in the 'Severe' range, while Greater Noida measured 396.
If air quality in Delhi and NCR does not improve, authorities may impose additional restrictions, such as curbs on construction, bans on polluting vehicles, or suspensions of some industrial operations.
Reduced visibility in many parts of Delhi-NCR due to thick haze has led authorities to renew health warnings.
Health Warnings
Meteorologists say pollution levels have spiked because calm winds, low temperatures, and increased moisture are trapping pollutants near the surface. The winter inversion effect, with cold air underneath warmer air, prevents pollutants from dispersing.
Environmental experts note that PM2.5 particles, which can penetrate deep into the lungs, now pose significant health risks. During this period, major sources include vehicle emissions, construction dust, industrial pollution and local biomass burning.
Healthcare professionals urge residents to minimise outdoor activity. Children, senior citizens, asthma patients, and people with heart conditions are advised to be especially cautious. Prolonged exposure may cause respiratory distress, eye irritation, reduced lung function, or increased cardiac risks.
Experts argue that addressing Delhi’s winter pollution crisis will require more than temporary curbs. They recommend stronger vehicle-emission enforcement, expanding public transport, improving dust controls at construction sites, and coordinated efforts to reduce pollution from outside the city.
Delhi’s recurring smog crisis, now considered a public health emergency during this season, highlights the urgent need for long-term environmental reforms.
Protest In Delhi
On Sunday, November 23, people protested against Delhi’s high AQI at India Gate. During the demonstration, some protesters reportedly used pepper spray on police personnel, leading to escalated tensions at the site.
As a result, 15 people were arrested for allegedly obstructing and assaulting police personnel and blocking the road.
A senior police officer explained that protesters gathered near the C-Hexagon had been informed that their demonstration was blocking ambulances and preventing medical personnel from passing through.
"The situation then turned into a scuffle, and some protesters used pepper spray on our personnel, which is unusual and rare," the officer said.
The Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air stated that the city’s worsening air quality is a "serious risk" to public health and argued that authorities have not addressed the pollution’s root causes.
