Thick Smog Grips Delhi-NCR As AQI Touches 500; Near Zero-Visibility Impacts Flight Operations

"Due to dense fog, flight operations are currently under CAT III conditions, which may lead to delays and disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimize inconvenience for passengers. For the latest flight status, please contact your respective airlines. We sincerely regreat any inconvenience caused.

Low visibility due to dense fog led to delays and disruptions of flights as Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport issued an advisory asking passengers to contact respective airlines.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a dense fog warning for the morning and forenoon hours, with such conditions reported from the Safdarjung observatory. The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 8 degrees Celsius.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in New Delhi stood at 457 as of 6 am, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. Visuals from across the national capital showed a dense haze suspended in the air, making it difficult to see even a short distance ahead and affecting early morning movement.

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to near-zero visibility on Monday as a thick layer of smog veiled the national capital and the adjoining regions even as the air quality remained in the 'severe' category, raising serious health concerns for residents.

Low cost carrier IndiGo, which faced mass cancellations recently, also issued a travel advisory.

"Due to dense fog in Delhi this morning, visibility has reduced drastically, impacting flight operations. As a precaution, some flights may be proactively cancelled through the day to prioritise safety and help minimise extended waiting at the airport," the airline said in its advisory.

"We understand plans, schedules and connections matter and we assure you that our teams remain available to support you throughout your journey. Road traffic may also be slower due to the fog, so we recommend allowing additional time while planning your journey to the airport. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and will keep you updated. As conditions improve, we will continue departures with safety at the forefront. Wishing you safe travels," the advisory read.

Pollution touches alarming levels

Pollution levels remained alarming across multiple monitoring stations. In the Akshardham area, the AQI was recorded at 493, which falls under the 'severe' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).Similar conditions were observed in Dwarka Sector-14, where the AQI stood at 469.

At Wazirpur, Rohini and Ashok Vihar, the 24-hour average AQI touched 500, the maximum level recorded by monitoring instruments, underscoring the gravity of the pollution crisis gripping the city.

According to the pollution board, air quality is categorised as 'moderate' when the AQI ranges between 101 and 200, 'poor' between 201 and 300, and 'very poor' between 301 and 400. When the AQI exceeds 400, air quality is classified as 'severe'.

For mitigation measures, levels of 450 and above are termed 'severe plus', though CPCB values do not go beyond 500, a threshold already considered extremely hazardous by the agency.

With Delhi's air quality plunging well beyond critical limits, the Commission for Air Quality Management activated Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan across the entire National Capital Region.The highest level of restrictions comes into force when the AQI crosses 450 and is aimed at preventing further deterioration while reducing public exposure to toxic air.

Under GRAP Stage-IV, stringent measures are now in place, including a complete halt on construction and demolition activities across Delhi-NCR.Stone crushers, mining units and associated operations have also been ordered to shut down, as they significantly contribute to dust and fine particulate matter.

Restrictions on vehicles have been further tightened, particularly targeting polluting four-wheelers on major urban roads, as authorities scramble to curb emissions amid the worsening air quality situation.