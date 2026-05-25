Delhi-NCR Sizzles Under Intense Heatwave, IMD Issues Yellow Alert Till May 27-28
If latest weather forecast is anything to go by, there's no hope of relief from heatwave in the national capital for the next three days.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Most parts of the country are currently reeling under intense heatwave conditions. With temperatures remaining above 43 degrees Celsius, Delhi-NCR continued to experience extreme heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that heatwave conditions will prevail in the national capital for next few days.
On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 43.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature stood at 28.7 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels ranged between 52 percent and 16 percent. Ridge and Ayanagar were the hottest areas in Delhi, recording a maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius.
Weather Forecast For Monday
If latest weather forecast is anything to go by, there is no hope of relief from the heat in the national capital for the next three days. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions till May 27. Most places in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to witness scorching weather this week, accompanied by hot winds and dust storms. The IMD has predicted that heatwave conditions may persist till at least May 27-28 before some relief arrives due to changing weather systems.
According to the forecast for Monday, the sky remained clear during the morning hours, while partly cloudy conditions may develop in the afternoon. Heatwave conditions are likely at isolated places. Surface winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are also expected. During this period, the maximum temperature may reach 44 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain around 29 degrees Celsius.
As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 203 at 7:30 AM on Monday. In other NCR cities, the AQI was recorded at 178 in Faridabad, 167 in Gurugram, 175 in Ghaziabad, 162 in Greater Noida and 158 in Noida.
In most areas of Delhi, the AQI level remained between 200 and 300, while in some areas it was recorded between 100 and 200.
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