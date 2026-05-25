ETV Bharat / state

Delhi-NCR Sizzles Under Intense Heatwave, IMD Issues Yellow Alert Till May 27-28

New Delhi: Most parts of the country are currently reeling under intense heatwave conditions. With temperatures remaining above 43 degrees Celsius, Delhi-NCR continued to experience extreme heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that heatwave conditions will prevail in the national capital for next few days.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 43.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature stood at 28.7 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels ranged between 52 percent and 16 percent. Ridge and Ayanagar were the hottest areas in Delhi, recording a maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius.

Weather Forecast For Monday

If latest weather forecast is anything to go by, there is no hope of relief from the heat in the national capital for the next three days. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions till May 27. Most places in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to witness scorching weather this week, accompanied by hot winds and dust storms. The IMD has predicted that heatwave conditions may persist till at least May 27-28 before some relief arrives due to changing weather systems.