Delhi-NCR Shrouded in Fog; Flight Advisories Issued, AQI Still ‘Very Poor’, Pollution Curbs Kick In
Low visibility due to fog affected road and air traffic in Delhi-NCR, as the AQI remained very poor and stricter anti-pollution measures began.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 11:33 AM IST
New Delhi: People in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to dense fog on Thursday morning. Visibility dropped to 150 metres at Palam and 200 metres at Safdarjung, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Traffic crawled on key roads and highways connecting Delhi with Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Noida.
The IMD said foggy conditions are likely to persist during early mornings in the coming days as winter intensifies. While daytime surface winds are expected to gradually improve visibility, high humidity and falling nighttime temperatures may continue to trigger fog formation, especially during late-night and early-morning hours.
Flights Face Disruptions
Air India issued an advisory warning passengers of possible delays and cancellations over the next few days due to low visibility, particularly at airports in north and east India. The airline urged travellers to check flight status before heading to the airport and said its ground staff would be available round the clock to assist affected passengers.
It also highlighted its ‘FogCare’ initiative, under which eligible passengers can receive advance alerts, reschedule flights without extra charges or opt for full refunds.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) cautioned passengers about low visibility and potential delays at northern airports, urging them to plan for extra buffer time.
IndiGo flagged possible disruptions at select destinations, while Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport recommended passengers stay in touch with airlines for real-time updates.
Air Quality Worsens
Delhi continued to grapple with hazardous air pollution, with the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering between 356 and 358 on Thursday morning, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category, according to CPCB data. Several monitoring stations reported levels close to the 'Severe' range, as thick smog reduced visibility and raised health concerns, particularly for children and the elderly.
Ban On Entry Of Vehicles Below BS-VI
As part of aggressive anti-pollution measures, a ban on entry of non-Delhi private vehicles below BS-VI emission standards took effect Thursday in the capital, alongside strict enforcement of the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule.
Fuel pumps are refusing to dispense fuel to vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. Automatic number plate reader cameras enforce compliance, voice alerts at pumps, and police presence.
Roughly 580 police have been posted at 126 checkpoints, including border entries. Transport Department enforcement teams guard petrol pumps and crossings to ensure compliance.
The BS-VI entry ban exempts CNG or electric vehicles, public transport, essential services, and vehicles carrying essential goods. Trucks transporting construction materials remain prohibited from entering the city under GRAP-IV restrictions.
