Delhi-NCR Shrouded in Fog; Flight Advisories Issued, AQI Still ‘Very Poor’, Pollution Curbs Kick In

New Delhi: People in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to dense fog on Thursday morning. Visibility dropped to 150 metres at Palam and 200 metres at Safdarjung, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Traffic crawled on key roads and highways connecting Delhi with Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Noida.

The IMD said foggy conditions are likely to persist during early mornings in the coming days as winter intensifies. While daytime surface winds are expected to gradually improve visibility, high humidity and falling nighttime temperatures may continue to trigger fog formation, especially during late-night and early-morning hours.

Flights Face Disruptions

Air India issued an advisory warning passengers of possible delays and cancellations over the next few days due to low visibility, particularly at airports in north and east India. The airline urged travellers to check flight status before heading to the airport and said its ground staff would be available round the clock to assist affected passengers.

It also highlighted its ‘FogCare’ initiative, under which eligible passengers can receive advance alerts, reschedule flights without extra charges or opt for full refunds.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) cautioned passengers about low visibility and potential delays at northern airports, urging them to plan for extra buffer time.

IndiGo flagged possible disruptions at select destinations, while Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport recommended passengers stay in touch with airlines for real-time updates.