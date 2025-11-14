ETV Bharat / state

Delhi-NCR Pollution: Ghaziabad Schools Opt For Hybrid Mode Till Class V

Classes up to V have been shifted to hybrid mode. ( ANI )

New Delhi: After all Delhi schools from Nursery to Class V shifted to the hybrid mode, schools in Ghaziabad also adopted the same, following a drastic rise in pollution levels.

The pollution in Delhi-NCR again surpassed hazardous levels. For four days, the AQI has been "Severe", above 400, with thick morning smog. The persistent rise in pollution remains a significant concern for residents, and currently, there are no indications of improvement.

Following Delhi, all Ghaziabad schools from Nursery to Class V will now run in hybrid mode due to pollution. Coaching institutes must also conduct online classes for younger children. Basic Education Officer O P Yadav said this order follows the District Magistrate’s direction, amid rising pollution. All schools are required to comply, with strict action for violations.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the pollution level in the Delhi-NCR region is classified as “very poor”. Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida currently have no locality where people can breathe clean air.

Pollution is severe everywhere, with AQI around 450 in some areas. Ground measures to curb pollution remain insufficient.