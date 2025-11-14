Delhi-NCR Pollution: Ghaziabad Schools Opt For Hybrid Mode Till Class V
Delhi-NCR air quality remains hazardous as the AQI exceeds 400 in several areas, prompting hybrid classes, strict curbs, and intervention from the Supreme Court.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 12:48 PM IST
New Delhi: After all Delhi schools from Nursery to Class V shifted to the hybrid mode, schools in Ghaziabad also adopted the same, following a drastic rise in pollution levels.
The pollution in Delhi-NCR again surpassed hazardous levels. For four days, the AQI has been "Severe", above 400, with thick morning smog. The persistent rise in pollution remains a significant concern for residents, and currently, there are no indications of improvement.
Following Delhi, all Ghaziabad schools from Nursery to Class V will now run in hybrid mode due to pollution. Coaching institutes must also conduct online classes for younger children. Basic Education Officer O P Yadav said this order follows the District Magistrate’s direction, amid rising pollution. All schools are required to comply, with strict action for violations.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the pollution level in the Delhi-NCR region is classified as “very poor”. Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida currently have no locality where people can breathe clean air.
Pollution is severe everywhere, with AQI around 450 in some areas. Ground measures to curb pollution remain insufficient.
Senior physician Dr Raj Kumar Poddar said pollution has reached dangerous levels and precautions are essential. He advised wearing masks when stepping outside, as they prevent fine PM2.5 and PM10 particles from entering the body through the nose. He also said everyone should stay hydrated and eat well during high pollution. Children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses should avoid going outside and refrain from exercising outdoors.
AQI In Delhi-NCR
At 8 am on Friday, the Air Quality Index was 397, classified as “Very Poor”. At 7 AM, the AQI was 399, just one point below the “Severe” category. According to CPCB data, several monitoring stations in the national capital recorded AQI above 400.
With air quality deteriorating rapidly, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented GRAP-III across the Delhi-NCR region.
The Supreme Court has directed the governments of Punjab and Haryana to file a status report on the steps taken to curb stubble burning, which significantly contributes to the pollution crisis in the Delhi-NCR region.
Also Read: