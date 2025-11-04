ETV Bharat / state

Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air Quality 'Very Poor' For Third Consecutive Day, AQI Above 400 In Many Areas

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi remained in 'very poor' category for the third day in a row with intense sunlight in the morning and a slight cold at night.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remained at 309 at 7 am on Tuesday. The CPCB's Sameer App has reported alarming pollution levels across Delhi, Ghaziabad (375), Noida and Greater Noida (325).

The thick blanket of smog coupled with high pollution levels have led to an increase in cases of dry eyes and burning sensation. The CPCB website states that when the AQI is between 301 and 400, the air quality becomes extremely poor, and prolonged exposure to open air can cause respiratory illness. The thick blanket of smog coupled with high pollution levels have already led to an increase in cases of dry eyes and burning sensation among residents here.