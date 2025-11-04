ETV Bharat / state

Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air Quality 'Very Poor' For Third Consecutive Day, AQI Above 400 In Many Areas

The air quality in Delhi-NCR region remained in 'very poor' category with AQI above 400 reported in Alipur, Wazirpur, Sonia Vihar and Loni.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 4, 2025 at 10:33 AM IST

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi remained in 'very poor' category for the third day in a row with intense sunlight in the morning and a slight cold at night.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remained at 309 at 7 am on Tuesday. The CPCB's Sameer App has reported alarming pollution levels across Delhi, Ghaziabad (375), Noida and Greater Noida (325).

The thick blanket of smog coupled with high pollution levels have led to an increase in cases of dry eyes and burning sensation. The CPCB website states that when the AQI is between 301 and 400, the air quality becomes extremely poor, and prolonged exposure to open air can cause respiratory illness. The thick blanket of smog coupled with high pollution levels have already led to an increase in cases of dry eyes and burning sensation among residents here.

According to Dr. Santram Verma, general physician at Ghaziabad's District MMG Hospital, the pollution level has increased significantly these days. "The only way to protect yourself from pollution is to take precautions. Wearing a mask can be effective when pollution levels are high. Also, you should only go out only when absolutely necessary. The indoor pollution levels are lower than outdoors. Keeping the body hydrated during polluted days is crucial. A protein-rich diet should be taken to improve immunity. Special care should be given to the elderly and children and in case of any discomfort, medical help should be sought immediately.

AQI Levels In Delhi:

Alipur421
Shadipur308
NSID Dwarka292
ITO347
CC Fort297
Mandir Marg292
RK Puram396
Ayanagar261
Lodhi Road204
North Campus251
CRRI Mathura Road282
Pusa185
IGI Airport290
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium252
Nehru Nagar323
Dwarka Sector280
Patparganj341
Ashok Vihar236
Sonia Vihar440
Jahangirpuri286
Rohini394
Vivek Vihar391
Najafgarh227
Narela388
Okhla Phase-2279
Wazirpur401
Bawana395
Shri Arobindo Marg152

Ghaziabad is reported to be the most polluted city with "severe" air quality level experienced in Loni (418). Some of the areas with 'very poor' air quality level are Vasundhara (390), Indirapuram (332) and Sanjay Nagar (360).

