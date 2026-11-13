ETV Bharat / state

National Capital On High Alert After JK Attack, Hi-Tech Surveillance Deployed For Chhath Puja In Shahdara

New Delhi : Following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, security agencies are on high alert in New Delhi and the NCR region. In view of potential threat and Chhath Puja, additional companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed alongside the Delhi Police in the national capital.

Sensitive locations, major markets, crowded areas, and vital installations in the city are being monitored closely even as surveillance technology, including CCTV cameras and drones, have been deployed to ensure impenetrable security.

Baggage of passengers being scanned at a metro station (ETV Bharat)

Delhi Police is fully prepared in view of the festival season and the upcoming Chhath festival. Shahdara DCP RP Meena stated that all necessary anti-terror measures are being taken in the district. He said special vigilance is being maintained in areas with high footfall of devotees. These include Gandhi Nagar Market, Krishna Nagar's Lal Quarter Market, Farsh Bazaar's Chota Bazaar, and other major markets in Shahdara.

Security personnel on alert at the New Delhi railway station (ETV Bharat)

According to Meena, CCTV cameras, as well as drone surveillance, are being used to keep an eye on suspects. All police station patrol bikes and four-wheelers have been deployed on continuous patrol. In addition, police officers are personally patrolling the streets, along with additional forces (paramilitary). "Meetings with the Peace Committee have been completed, and security guidelines will soon be issued to Chhath organizers," he said.