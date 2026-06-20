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Delhi-NCR Likely To Get Relief From Heat As Rain, Thunderstorms Forecast This Weekend

Delhi-NCR may witness light rain, thunderstorms and strong winds over the weekend, offering relief from heat as temperatures remain below 40°C.

IMD predicts light rain and thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR, bringing relief from soaring temperatures.
IMD predicts light rain and thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR, bringing relief from soaring temperatures. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 20, 2026 at 10:29 AM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to get relief from the recent spell of intense heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next few days.

According to the IMD, Delhi is expected to have partly cloudy skies on Saturday, with a spell of very light to light rain likely from the afternoon to evening. Thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds of 40-50 kmph are also expected in isolated areas. Similar weather conditions are likely to continue on Sunday.

The weather department has forecast a maximum temperature of 37°C to 39°C on Saturday, with a minimum temperature of 24°C to 26°C.

Pleasant Weather Expected Over The Next Week

The IMD said temperatures are unlikely to exceed 40°C during the coming week, raising hopes of a prolonged respite from the heat.

On Friday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1°C, which was 0.3 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 27°C, 0.5 degrees above the seasonal average.

Safdarjung, the city's main weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 28.7°C on Saturday morning, 1.7°C above the previous day's. Other stations also reported a slight rise in minimum temperatures, with Palam recording 26.5°C, Ridge 26°C and Ayanagar 27.7°C.

Meteorologists believe the combination of cloud cover, rainfall and strong winds will help keep temperatures under control and reduce the likelihood of heatwave conditions in Delhi-NCR.

The latest IMD weather bulletin has forecast isolated rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, over Delhi and adjoining areas between June 20 and June 22.

However, humidity levels may remain elevated in some areas, leading to occasional discomfort despite lower temperatures.

Air Quality Remains In Moderate Category

Meanwhile, air quality across the region remained moderate on Saturday morning.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 156 at 7:15 am. Among neighbouring NCR cities, Faridabad recorded an AQI of 138, Gurugram 123, Ghaziabad 125, Greater Noida 128 and Noida 132.

Most monitoring stations across the capital continued to report AQI levels between 100 and 200, which falls under the moderate category. The Air Quality Early Warning System has projected that Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in the same category over the next few days.

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  3. Heavy Rain Likely Across East, Northeast, South India; Delhi To Remain Hot And Humid

TAGGED:

DELHI NCR WEATHER UPDATE
DELHI NCR RAIN FORECAST
DELHI IMD WEATHER UPDATE
MONSOON IN INDIA
DELHI NCR IMD WEATHER UPDATE

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