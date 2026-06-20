ETV Bharat / state

Delhi-NCR Likely To Get Relief From Heat As Rain, Thunderstorms Forecast This Weekend

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to get relief from the recent spell of intense heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next few days.

According to the IMD, Delhi is expected to have partly cloudy skies on Saturday, with a spell of very light to light rain likely from the afternoon to evening. Thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds of 40-50 kmph are also expected in isolated areas. Similar weather conditions are likely to continue on Sunday.

The weather department has forecast a maximum temperature of 37°C to 39°C on Saturday, with a minimum temperature of 24°C to 26°C.

Pleasant Weather Expected Over The Next Week

The IMD said temperatures are unlikely to exceed 40°C during the coming week, raising hopes of a prolonged respite from the heat.

On Friday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1°C, which was 0.3 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 27°C, 0.5 degrees above the seasonal average.

Safdarjung, the city's main weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 28.7°C on Saturday morning, 1.7°C above the previous day's. Other stations also reported a slight rise in minimum temperatures, with Palam recording 26.5°C, Ridge 26°C and Ayanagar 27.7°C.