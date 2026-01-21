ETV Bharat / state

Delhi-NCR Gets Some Relief From Cold, But Train Disruptions Continue; AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’

New Delhi: While people across north India have begun to feel some relief from the intense cold, daily life in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) continues to be affected by fog, fluctuating temperatures and alarming pollution levels.

Train operations remain disrupted due to low visibility in the mornings. Delhi-NCR’s air quality continues to hover in the ‘Very Poor’ category, raising serious health concerns.

Train Operations Disrupted

Rail services in Delhi are still suffering severe delays, with major disruption on Tuesday as numerous long-distance trains arrived late at key stations, throwing passengers’ plans into chaos. More than a dozen trains were over an hour late, with many others also lagging dangerously behind schedule.

At Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station on January 21, 2026, Train No. 14211 Intercity Express was delayed by one hour, Train No. 12189 Mahakaushal Express by 1 hour 27 minutes, Train No. 12715 Sachkhand Superfast Express by one hour, and Train No. 20807 Hirakund Express by 2 hours 4 minutes.

At Anand Vihar Terminal, Train No. 22405 Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Garib Rath was delayed by 1 hour 16 minutes, making it the most delayed train of the day. Officials said the train has been running late for several days.

Meanwhile, at New Delhi Railway Station, Train No. 12627 Karnataka Superfast Express, Train No. 14086 Sirsa Express, and Train No. 22709 Hazur Sahib Nanded-Amb Andaura Express were each delayed by an hour. Train No. 22581 Ballia-New Delhi Superfast Express was late by 2 hours 12 minutes, while Train No. 12419 Gomti Express was delayed by 1 hour 26 minutes. At Old Delhi Railway Station, Train No. 14029 Shri Ganganagar-Old Delhi Express reached its destination an hour late.

Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay warned that dense fog is drastically reducing visibility for loco pilots, compelling trains to run at much slower speeds for safety, and resulting in widespread delays. He advised passengers to check up-to-the-minute train updates before leaving for stations.

Weather: Foggy Mornings, Rising Day Temperatures