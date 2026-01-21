Delhi-NCR Gets Some Relief From Cold, But Train Disruptions Continue; AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’
Though the cold haeased, Delhi still faced train delays from fog, rising temperatures, and 'Very Poor' air quality.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 11:01 AM IST
New Delhi: While people across north India have begun to feel some relief from the intense cold, daily life in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) continues to be affected by fog, fluctuating temperatures and alarming pollution levels.
Train operations remain disrupted due to low visibility in the mornings. Delhi-NCR’s air quality continues to hover in the ‘Very Poor’ category, raising serious health concerns.
Train Operations Disrupted
Rail services in Delhi are still suffering severe delays, with major disruption on Tuesday as numerous long-distance trains arrived late at key stations, throwing passengers’ plans into chaos. More than a dozen trains were over an hour late, with many others also lagging dangerously behind schedule.
At Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station on January 21, 2026, Train No. 14211 Intercity Express was delayed by one hour, Train No. 12189 Mahakaushal Express by 1 hour 27 minutes, Train No. 12715 Sachkhand Superfast Express by one hour, and Train No. 20807 Hirakund Express by 2 hours 4 minutes.
At Anand Vihar Terminal, Train No. 22405 Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Garib Rath was delayed by 1 hour 16 minutes, making it the most delayed train of the day. Officials said the train has been running late for several days.
Meanwhile, at New Delhi Railway Station, Train No. 12627 Karnataka Superfast Express, Train No. 14086 Sirsa Express, and Train No. 22709 Hazur Sahib Nanded-Amb Andaura Express were each delayed by an hour. Train No. 22581 Ballia-New Delhi Superfast Express was late by 2 hours 12 minutes, while Train No. 12419 Gomti Express was delayed by 1 hour 26 minutes. At Old Delhi Railway Station, Train No. 14029 Shri Ganganagar-Old Delhi Express reached its destination an hour late.
Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay warned that dense fog is drastically reducing visibility for loco pilots, compelling trains to run at much slower speeds for safety, and resulting in widespread delays. He advised passengers to check up-to-the-minute train updates before leaving for stations.
Weather: Foggy Mornings, Rising Day Temperatures
Although the cold wave has eased only slightly, winter conditions are still gripping much of northern India. In Delhi-NCR, significant morning fog persists, and strong daytime sunshine is driving maximum temperatures upward, intensifying the weather’s unpredictability.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 25.7°C on Tuesday, which was 6.1°C above normal. The minimum temperature stood at 7.2°C, slightly above the seasonal average.
Station-wise data showed variations in minimum temperatures, with Palam recording 8.8°C, Ridge 9°C, Ayanagar 8°C, and Lodhi Road 7.6°C, while Safdarjung registered the lowest minimum temperature in the city at 7.2°C. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 24°C, with moderate fog likely to persist.
Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’
Air pollution in Delhi-NCR once again escalated to dangerous levels. On Wednesday morning, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to 341 at 7 am, barely easing to 339 by 9 am, maintaining a critically ‘Very Poor’ status according to the Central Pollution Control Board. On Tuesday, the AQI had already reached an alarming 395, signaling a hazardous trend.
Of all the monitoring stations reporting data, 30 recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, while eight stations fell in the ‘Poor’ category. Jahangirpuri recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of around 390.
Several other areas also remained heavily polluted. Rohini and Anand Vihar recorded AQI levels of 391 each, Wazirpur stood at 388, Bawana at 384, Mundka at 381, RK Puram at 378, Punjabi Bagh at 377 and Dwarka Sector 8 at 377. Central and east Delhi also continued to struggle with high pollution, with ITO and Vivek Vihar at 372, while Chandni Chowk and Patparganj registered 370.
Although air quality has shown marginal improvement compared to earlier this week, it remains at hazardous levels, posing a significant and urgent threat, particularly to children, the elderly, and those with respiratory ailments. Authorities strongly warn residents to take precautions to reduce exposure.
Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on January 20. However, restrictions under Stages I, II and III remain in force, and agencies have been asked to maintain strict vigilance to prevent further deterioration.
