ETV Bharat / state

Delhi-NCR Gets Respite From Heat As Rain, Thunderstorms Bring Temperature Drop

Commuters move through rain-soaked streets after showers and gusty winds cooled temperatures in the national capital. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have received significant relief from the scorching summer heat following recent rainfall and thunderstorms. Moisture levels have remained high over the past two days, while cleaner air and lower temperatures have improved weather conditions across the region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather is expected to remain pleasant on May 30 (Saturday), with cloudy skies and the possibility of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several parts of the national capital.

The change in weather began after strong winds and showers swept across Delhi-NCR, ending the intense heat spell that had gripped the region through much of April and May. Earlier this week, temperatures crossed 45°C at several weather stations across the city.

Rain And Thunderstorms Likely Till June 1

Clouds hover over Delhi as pre-monsoon showers bring relief from weeks of intense summer heat across NCR. (ANI)

Pre-monsoon activity is expected to continue on May 30 and 31, bringing intermittent rain, thunderstorms and strong winds. The IMD has forecast wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, during weather activity on May 30, with a possibility of hailstorms in isolated areas.

The current weather pattern is likely to persist until June 1. According to the IMD forecast, Delhi's maximum temperature on May 30 is expected to remain between 34-36°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to be between 22-24°C.