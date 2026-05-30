Delhi-NCR Gets Respite From Heat As Rain, Thunderstorms Bring Temperature Drop
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi as rain, thunderstorms and strong winds continue to keep temperatures below normal.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 10:02 AM IST
New Delhi: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have received significant relief from the scorching summer heat following recent rainfall and thunderstorms. Moisture levels have remained high over the past two days, while cleaner air and lower temperatures have improved weather conditions across the region.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather is expected to remain pleasant on May 30 (Saturday), with cloudy skies and the possibility of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several parts of the national capital.
The change in weather began after strong winds and showers swept across Delhi-NCR, ending the intense heat spell that had gripped the region through much of April and May. Earlier this week, temperatures crossed 45°C at several weather stations across the city.
Rain And Thunderstorms Likely Till June 1
Pre-monsoon activity is expected to continue on May 30 and 31, bringing intermittent rain, thunderstorms and strong winds. The IMD has forecast wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, during weather activity on May 30, with a possibility of hailstorms in isolated areas.
The current weather pattern is likely to persist until June 1. According to the IMD forecast, Delhi's maximum temperature on May 30 is expected to remain between 34-36°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to be between 22-24°C.
On May 31, the city is expected to see partly cloudy skies, with very light to light rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. The maximum temperature is likely to remain in the 35-37°C range. By June 1, temperatures may gradually rise, with the maximum expected to reach 37-39°C, though it will remain below normal for this time of the year.
Yellow Alert Issued For Delhi
On Saturday, Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 24.6°C, around 2°C below normal. Other stations, including Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar, also reported lower minimum temperatures. Ayanagar received 11.2 mm of rainfall overnight.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of very light to light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds during the afternoon and evening hours. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue on Sunday.
AQI Improves After Rainfall
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 86 on Friday morning. Air quality in NCR cities also remained satisfactory, with Faridabad recording an AQI of 98, Gurugram 88, Ghaziabad 95, Greater Noida 88 and Noida 82.
Rainfall and strong winds helped disperse pollutants accumulated during the prolonged heat spell, leading to cleaner air across the region. On Saturday morning, Delhi's AQI improved further to 82. Most monitoring stations across the capital recorded AQI levels below 100, although a few locations remained slightly above the mark.
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