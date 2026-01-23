Delhi-NCR Gets First Rain Of the Year, Winter Chill Returns; Slight Relief From Pollution
After recording its warmest January day in seven years, Delhi saw a sharp drop in temperatures, with daytime highs falling below 19°C.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST
New Delhi: People of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a rainy winter morning. A long spell of dry winter weather finally ended on Friday as several parts of the capital and nearby cities received rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.
The season's first intense western disturbance drove the change in weather, causing temperatures to drop and bringing brief relief from air pollution across the region.
Delhi experienced its warmest January day in seven years on Thursday, as the maximum temperature reached 27.1°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that the active western disturbance over northwest India is currently influencing weather conditions across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan.
Rain, Thunderstorms And Weather Outlook
The IMD reports that Delhi recorded its first rainfall of the year, with several areas recording rainfall by morning. Safdarjung and Palam each received 1.3 mm, Lodhi Road 1.6 mm, Ridge 1.8 mm, Aya Nagar 1.7 mm, Janakpuri 1.5 mm and Mayur Vihar 1.0 mm.
The weather department forecasts one or two spells of rain during the early morning to forenoon hours, with another spell of very light to light rain expected in the afternoon or evening. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are also likely. Although the alert for Delhi has been downgraded to yellow, authorities advise residents to remain cautious.
Several areas, including Burari, Alipur, Bawana, Rohini, Model Town, Azadpur, Pitampura, Mundka, Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Najafgarh, Dwarka and Kanjhawala, received light to moderate rainfall. The IMD warns that rain and fog could reduce visibility on highways and roads.
Visibility at Palam airport decreased to 1,000 metres during the morning hours and may fall further, prompting advisories for cautious driving and flight operations.
The sudden weather shift caused a sharp fall in daytime temperatures. The maximum temperature will likely hover around 18-19°C, significantly lower than on Thursday. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature may remain around 12-14°C.
Weather experts note that despite a modest drop in minimum temperatures, strong winds and cloud cover will make the cold feel more intense.
Air Quality Index (AQI) Sees Marginal Improvement
Rain and gusty winds provided temporary relief from pollution, though the AQI in Delhi-NCR remains a concern. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reports Delhi’s average AQI stands between 293 and 302, placing it in the ‘Poor’ to lower ‘Very Poor’ category, an improvement from Thursday when levels crossed 310.
Several monitoring stations, including Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Wazirpur, Punjabi Bagh, RK Puram, Bawana and Chandni Chowk, continue to report 'Very Poor' air quality, although some locations show marginal improvement into the ‘Poor’ range.
In the NCR, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurugram also report 'Poor' to 'Very Poor' air quality, although a few pockets have seen limited relief following rainfall. Authorities expect pollution levels to fluctuate with wind speed and other weather conditions.
