Delhi-NCR Gets First Rain Of the Year, Winter Chill Returns; Slight Relief From Pollution

New Delhi: People of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a rainy winter morning. A long spell of dry winter weather finally ended on Friday as several parts of the capital and nearby cities received rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The season's first intense western disturbance drove the change in weather, causing temperatures to drop and bringing brief relief from air pollution across the region.

Delhi experienced its warmest January day in seven years on Thursday, as the maximum temperature reached 27.1°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that the active western disturbance over northwest India is currently influencing weather conditions across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan.

Rain, Thunderstorms And Weather Outlook

The IMD reports that Delhi recorded its first rainfall of the year, with several areas recording rainfall by morning. Safdarjung and Palam each received 1.3 mm, Lodhi Road 1.6 mm, Ridge 1.8 mm, Aya Nagar 1.7 mm, Janakpuri 1.5 mm and Mayur Vihar 1.0 mm.

The weather department forecasts one or two spells of rain during the early morning to forenoon hours, with another spell of very light to light rain expected in the afternoon or evening. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are also likely. Although the alert for Delhi has been downgraded to yellow, authorities advise residents to remain cautious.

Several areas, including Burari, Alipur, Bawana, Rohini, Model Town, Azadpur, Pitampura, Mundka, Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Najafgarh, Dwarka and Kanjhawala, received light to moderate rainfall. The IMD warns that rain and fog could reduce visibility on highways and roads.