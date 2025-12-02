ETV Bharat / state

Delhi-NCR Faces Coldest Morning; Toxic Air Pushes AQI Back To 'Very Poor' Category

A thick layer of fog and smog engulfs Delhi as temperatures plunge and air quality worsens. ( ANI )

New Delhi: North India is experiencing a sharp winter chill. In Delhi-NCR, residents are facing the coldest morning of the season amid worsening air quality. Since early December, dense fog, biting winds, and dropping temperatures have made mornings increasingly harsh.

Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season on Monday, with the Safdarjung observatory logging a minimum temperature of 5.7°C, which is 4.6°C below normal.

Several parts of Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, reported early-morning fog, reducing visibility.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast both day and night temperatures to remain low over the next few days. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature is expected to range from 24°C to 26°C, while the minimum may hover around 8°C.

IMD has also issued a yellow alert for cold wave across Delhi and NCR for the next four days, warning residents to brace for an even sharper dip in night temperatures.

December 4 and 5 are forecast to be the coldest days this week. Minimum temperatures may drop to 6°C or even 5°C, while daytime highs are likely to be limited to 22-23°C.

In an additional reading, the IMD recorded 9.6°C as the minimum temperature, slightly above normal, indicating fluctuating but overall declining trends.