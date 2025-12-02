Delhi-NCR Faces Coldest Morning; Toxic Air Pushes AQI Back To 'Very Poor' Category
Cold wave conditions tightened across Delhi-NCR, with minimum temperatures dropping to 5.7°C. Heavy smog returned, pushing the capital’s AQI above 330.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 11:17 AM IST
New Delhi: North India is experiencing a sharp winter chill. In Delhi-NCR, residents are facing the coldest morning of the season amid worsening air quality. Since early December, dense fog, biting winds, and dropping temperatures have made mornings increasingly harsh.
Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season on Monday, with the Safdarjung observatory logging a minimum temperature of 5.7°C, which is 4.6°C below normal.
Several parts of Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, reported early-morning fog, reducing visibility.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast both day and night temperatures to remain low over the next few days. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature is expected to range from 24°C to 26°C, while the minimum may hover around 8°C.
IMD has also issued a yellow alert for cold wave across Delhi and NCR for the next four days, warning residents to brace for an even sharper dip in night temperatures.
December 4 and 5 are forecast to be the coldest days this week. Minimum temperatures may drop to 6°C or even 5°C, while daytime highs are likely to be limited to 22-23°C.
In an additional reading, the IMD recorded 9.6°C as the minimum temperature, slightly above normal, indicating fluctuating but overall declining trends.
Air Quality
On Tuesday, Delhi's pollution levels worsened again, with air returning to the ‘very poor’ category and AQI readings sharply higher than in previous days.
At 7 am on Tuesday, Delhi’s average AQI was 333. According to CPCB data, the AQI rose to 340 by 9 am, up sharply from 301 recorded the previous day at the same time.
Air quality across NCR also remained troubling: Faridabad (312), Gurugram (308), Greater Noida (325), Ghaziabad (328) and Noida (332).
Multiple hotspots in Delhi recorded even higher pollution levels: Bawana (387), Anand Vihar (381-383), Wazirpur (362), Burari (361), RK Puram (356), Akshardham (383) and ITO (331).
A few locations, such as IGI Airport (269) and AIIMS (277), remained in the ‘poor’ category instead of ‘very poor.’ Two monitoring stations: Chandni Chowk and Vivek Vihar, tipped into the ‘severe’ category with AQI readings above 400.
