Delhi-NCR Cold Wave Intensifies; Rain Forecast From Jan 31; AQI Stays In Poor Category
A western disturbance may bring more rain and thunderstorms, further lowering temperatures, while pollution levels show only marginal improvement across the capital.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Rainfall over the past few days has pushed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) back into a cold spell, forcing many residents indoors as winter conditions tighten their grip again.
The city woke up to a foggy Friday morning with dense mist, cloudy skies and reduced visibility across several areas. Changing weather patterns, cloud cover and recent showers have also slightly improved pollution levels compared to earlier severe days.
However, air quality remains a concern in many parts of the national capital.
Weather Update In Delhi-NCR
After the recent rain, temperatures have dipped and the chill has intensified. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the minimum temperature is likely to fall again, with strong winds and spells of rain expected from Saturday.
The city recorded a minimum temperature of 7.7°C on Friday morning, while the maximum is expected to hover around 19°C.
Among other stations, Palam recorded 6.7°C, Lodhi Road 7.6°C, Ridge 9.5°C and Aya Nagar 7.6°C, all below seasonal averages. Shallow to moderate fog is likely during morning hours, with generally overcast skies through the day, though brief sunny intervals are possible.
A new western disturbance is becoming active, raising the possibility of light rain or drizzle from Saturday night, with stronger winds of 30-40 kmph in some areas.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected from January 31 to February 2, while another weather system from February 2 may impact northwest India, leading to further temperature swings.
A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall on January 31 and February 1. Minimum temperatures may fall by 3-4°C over the next two days before gradually rising.
If the February 1 rain materialises, the cold is likely to intensify, with notable relief from winter conditions expected only after mid-February. Maximum temperatures may hover between 15-17°C, while minimum temperatures may range from 6-13°C.
Air Quality Index (AQI)
Although rain has brought marginal relief from pollution, overall air quality remains in the ‘Poor’ category. On Friday morning, the city’s average AQI ranged between 231 and 238, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Across monitoring stations, air quality ranged from 'Poor' to 'Very Poor'.
Out of 39 monitoring stations, over 20 reported ‘Poor’ air quality, around a dozen recorded ‘Moderate’ levels, while several areas remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category.
RK Puram recorded one of the worst readings at 316. Other high readings included Anand Vihar (291), Dwarka Sector-8 (290), Rohini (276), Ashok Vihar (271), and Sonia Vihar (269). Some comparatively better readings were seen at Lodhi Road (132) and Narela (144).
Neighbouring NCR cities recorded similar air quality patterns, with AQI levels reported at Faridabad (248), Gurugram (254), Ghaziabad (258), Greater Noida (242) and Noida (around 234-264).
Meanwhile, winds moving at 30-40 kmph in certain stretches, including the Tughlakabad-Mehrauli-Badarpur Road corridor, have increased the chill while also aiding in dispersing pollutants.
