ETV Bharat / state

Delhi-NCR Cold Wave Intensifies; Rain Forecast From Jan 31; AQI Stays In Poor Category

New Delhi: Rainfall over the past few days has pushed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) back into a cold spell, forcing many residents indoors as winter conditions tighten their grip again.

The city woke up to a foggy Friday morning with dense mist, cloudy skies and reduced visibility across several areas. Changing weather patterns, cloud cover and recent showers have also slightly improved pollution levels compared to earlier severe days.

However, air quality remains a concern in many parts of the national capital.

Weather Update In Delhi-NCR

After the recent rain, temperatures have dipped and the chill has intensified. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the minimum temperature is likely to fall again, with strong winds and spells of rain expected from Saturday.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 7.7°C on Friday morning, while the maximum is expected to hover around 19°C.

Among other stations, Palam recorded 6.7°C, Lodhi Road 7.6°C, Ridge 9.5°C and Aya Nagar 7.6°C, all below seasonal averages. Shallow to moderate fog is likely during morning hours, with generally overcast skies through the day, though brief sunny intervals are possible.

A new western disturbance is becoming active, raising the possibility of light rain or drizzle from Saturday night, with stronger winds of 30-40 kmph in some areas.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected from January 31 to February 2, while another weather system from February 2 may impact northwest India, leading to further temperature swings.