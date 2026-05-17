ETV Bharat / state

2nd Hike In 48 Hrs: Delhi's CNG Rate Crosses Rs 80/kg Amid Global Oil Tensions

New Delhi: India’s leading city gas distributor Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Sunday increased compressed natural gas (CNG) prices by Re 1 per kg across its network -- marking the second hike within 48 hours and adding to the fuel cost burden on commuters in the Delhi-NCR region.

Following the latest revision, the price of CNG in Delhi has risen to Rs 80.09 per kg, crossing the Rs 80-mark for the first time. In Noida and Ghaziabad, CNG will now cost Rs 88.70 per kg. The latest increase comes just two days after IGL had raised CNG prices by Rs 2 per kg on May 15, taking the Delhi rate to Rs 79.09 per kg at that time.

Sunday's hike has further pushed up transportation costs for private vehicle owners, cab operators and public transport users dependent on CNG. The recent CNG price revisions coincided with a broader increase in retail fuel prices announced by the Centre on May 15.

Petrol prices were raised by around Rs 3 per litre and diesel by nearly Rs 3 per litre in the national capital. Following the revision, petrol in Delhi is retailing at Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 90.67 per litre.