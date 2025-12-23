ETV Bharat / state

Delhi-NCR Chokes As AQI Slips Into ‘Severe’; Dense Fog Hits Visibility, Flights And Trains Affected

A thick layer of smog blankets central Delhi as air quality slips into the ‘severe plus’ category amid dense fog conditions. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to another day of poor air quality on Tuesday, with pollution levels worsening sharply amid dense fog and haze.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 417 at 10 am on Tuesday, slipping into the 'Severe' to 'Severe Plus' category and exposing residents to extremely hazardous conditions.

Out of 40 monitoring stations in the city, 29 recorded 'Severe' AQI levels above 400, while six stations fell into the 'Severe Plus' category, with readings exceeding 450. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 470, followed by Nehru Nagar (467), Okhla (462), Mundka (462), Siri Fort (452) and RK Puram (450).

Other pollution hotspots included Chandni Chowk (425), Ashok Vihar (444), Srinivaspuri (438) and Noida Sector 1 (403). Areas around India Gate, Kartavya Path and Rashtrapati Bhavan were blanketed by toxic smog, recording an AQI of 384 in the 'Very Poor' category.

Neighbouring NCR cities, including Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Noida, also experienced low visibility and hazardous air quality.

In the NCR, Noida recorded an AQI of 430, followed by Ghaziabad (414), both in the 'Severe' category. Greater Noida (382) and Gurugram (364) remained in the 'Very Poor' category, while Faridabad (252) was recorded in the 'Moderate' range.

In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked all measures under GRAP Stage IV across Delhi-NCR. Truck-mounted water sprinklers were deployed, and authorities reiterated their commitment to strict enforcement of pollution control measures.

The Delhi government also held a high-level review meeting, announcing zero tolerance against pollution sources and strict enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms.

Dense Fog Worsens Visibility