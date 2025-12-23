Delhi-NCR Chokes As AQI Slips Into ‘Severe’; Dense Fog Hits Visibility, Flights And Trains Affected
Delhi’s AQI crosses 450 at six hotspots as dense fog reduces visibility, delaying flights and trains; cold wave alert has been issued from December 24.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 11:47 AM IST|
Updated : December 23, 2025 at 11:57 AM IST
New Delhi: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to another day of poor air quality on Tuesday, with pollution levels worsening sharply amid dense fog and haze.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 417 at 10 am on Tuesday, slipping into the 'Severe' to 'Severe Plus' category and exposing residents to extremely hazardous conditions.
Out of 40 monitoring stations in the city, 29 recorded 'Severe' AQI levels above 400, while six stations fell into the 'Severe Plus' category, with readings exceeding 450. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 470, followed by Nehru Nagar (467), Okhla (462), Mundka (462), Siri Fort (452) and RK Puram (450).
Other pollution hotspots included Chandni Chowk (425), Ashok Vihar (444), Srinivaspuri (438) and Noida Sector 1 (403). Areas around India Gate, Kartavya Path and Rashtrapati Bhavan were blanketed by toxic smog, recording an AQI of 384 in the 'Very Poor' category.
Neighbouring NCR cities, including Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Noida, also experienced low visibility and hazardous air quality.
In the NCR, Noida recorded an AQI of 430, followed by Ghaziabad (414), both in the 'Severe' category. Greater Noida (382) and Gurugram (364) remained in the 'Very Poor' category, while Faridabad (252) was recorded in the 'Moderate' range.
In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked all measures under GRAP Stage IV across Delhi-NCR. Truck-mounted water sprinklers were deployed, and authorities reiterated their commitment to strict enforcement of pollution control measures.
The Delhi government also held a high-level review meeting, announcing zero tolerance against pollution sources and strict enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms.
Dense Fog Worsens Visibility
Dense fog continued to blanket Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning, severely reducing visibility and compounding the pollution crisis. Weather stations reported extremely low visibility, with Palam recording just 50 metres at 8 am, accompanied by west-southwesterly winds at five kmph. Safdarjung reported visibility of 100 metres with calm winds. Visibility improved marginally by 8.30 am but remained poor across the city.
Road traffic was severely affected, particularly at the Rajokri flyover in south Delhi, where vehicles were moving slowly, headlights and parking lights switched on.
Flight, Train Services Disrupted
Dense fog and low visibility disrupted flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) for the third consecutive day. Airport authorities issued multiple advisories through the early morning hours, confirming that Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) were in force. By Tuesday morning, six arriving flights and four departing flights were cancelled, while several others were delayed.
Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said operations were being conducted under CAT III conditions, which allow aircraft equipped with advanced navigation systems to land in extremely low visibility. However, delays persisted due to safety protocols, runway spacing, and ground-handling constraints. Passengers were advised to stay in touch with airlines for real-time updates.
Train services were also affected, with several trains running behind schedule and a few cancelled due to poor visibility. Passengers were seen waiting on platforms at the New Delhi Railway Station amid dense fog and repeated delay announcements.
Weather Outlook
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.8°C, about 1.3°C above normal. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 22-23°C. The city is likely to experience dense fog in the morning, with light to moderate fog conditions persisting over the next few days.
Ground-level winds are expected to reach 15-25 kmph later in the day, offering marginal relief. However, a cold wave alert has been issued from December 24, with maximum temperatures likely to drop to 18-20°C and minimum to 8-10°C. Between December 25 and 28, skies are expected to remain clear, though light to moderate fog may continue in the mornings.
